Tyler J. Busch, age 28 of Corfu gained his wings and was called to his heavenly home. He is survived by his parents Keith and Susan Busch, sister Tessa (Busch) and Dustin Say, brother Nicholas Busch (Maria Greco), nephew Dawson Say, grandparents Donald and Susan Busch, fur friends Patches & Zoey and an abundance of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends who loved him dearly. He was predeceased by grandparents Ed & Ruth Korczak and Marilyn Busch.

CORFU, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO