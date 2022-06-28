ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

'Out of the broom closet,' Lansing pagans detail coming out with their religion

By Sarah Grimmer
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQncK_0gOk3e1t00

Members of Lansing Area Pagans say that in smaller communities like Lansing, which has a population of just under 120,000 people, revealing oneself as pagan often comes with social stigma.

The stigma is to the point where telling people you are pagan is known as, "coming out of the broom closet."

"My partner couldn't be here today because he can't be on camera and can’t answer questions because he is directly involved in local community and Boy Scouts and other community affairs. So if he was seen or noticed it could actually negatively impact him," Kira, a member of the Lansing Area Pagans, said.

Stephano Andreotti, the ceremonial high priest of Coven Harmonia Daimonikos said he has experienced the stigma firsthand.

"Have I had people say things like, ‘You're going to hell' or stuff like that to me? Oh, yes, numerous times," Andreotti said. "I've been accused of some terrible things, and from people that I don't even know."

The leaders of this mid-Michigan coven are Andreotti and Courtney Pepino, they go by their Daimonikos names, Aondreiel and Dikastiria.

Daimonikos is the tradition of Paganism that they say they practice and teach monthly at the Lansing Area Pagans meetings at Valhalla Park in Holt.

"We believe there's something to learn from just about everything, and it connects everywhere," said Pepino. "For me specifically, and I think for many people, we just want to feel connected. We want to feel connected to people, ourselves, we want to know who we are, who other people are, what the Earth is."

The craving for deeper connection is key for each member of this coven, whether it be connection to their community, Earth or gods and goddesses.

"I just felt that there was something more to life than just my nine-to-five job," said a member named Samantha. "There's something more to connect to."

Pagan is a broad term with many branches within the religion.

Most members in the group have different beliefs. For leader Andreotti, the calling is strong.

"I ended up learning things that I shouldn't know, you know? You read people's minds you, you come up with ideas, things that no one has ever spoken about. All of a sudden, you start speaking language, and you start automatic writing things that you've never thought of before. You know, the human mind is amazing," Andreotti said.

By definition, a pagan is an individual who does not practice Christianity, Judaism or Islam.

However, the group says the name pagan comes with the assumption by many that they worship the devil.

"I think there is a really bad stigma on this," said Kira. "Just 'it's witches, and they worship the devil and they, they do spells on people.' And it's nothing. It's not like that. It's all superstition and fear."

Members of this spiritual community say the root of the stereotypes comes from a lack of information dating back to the middle ages, when Christianity became the state religion of the Roman Empire around the 4th century.

Then, it was looked down upon to continue worshiping the Roman gods.

People believed, and some still believe, that talking to gods, including Hades, is satanic.

"Hades is the god of the underworld," said Pepino. "He was the god of wealth. Hades is the god of the underworld and death in the sense of once you're dead. And so that's fear, people are afraid of dying. So if you're worshiping him, or you're working with him, some people see that as a negative thing. Whereas when I work with him, it's more because I connect with that energy, and I understand the reflection that he is to Zeus."

"It's taking things very literally, and not well versing themselves on all the things that went into understanding what these things are," Andreotti said.

Research shows modern Paganism is one of America's fastest growing religions with an estimated 1 million followers of various pagan beliefs in the United States.

"We really just want people to be themselves and feel comfortable coming to these pagan meet ups," said Pepino. "Because it's often very hard to find a place where you can feel comfortable being yourself, especially if your spirituality differs from mainstream."

"As long as you make an effort to study everything as thoroughly as possible, leave no stone unturned," Andreotti said. "You will find no evil, that is an absolutely necessary."

Data from the Pew Research Center shows that younger generations are looking for more freedom in their spirituality and are contributing to the revitalization of Paganism.

The growing numbers of this spiritual community is an indication of that, and they say all are welcome.

"It feels really comforting and really is just kind of warm, welcoming feeling," said a group member named Alex.

"Coming from a Christian background, I know what is said, and I know the judgment that can come with that," Samantha said. "But I feel like that in this day and age, people should be open to all religions and finding what makes them comfortable."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 5

Related
WLNS

Jackson woman helps create comfort, joy for seniors

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) – Tightly wrapped in a blanket and hat, these baby dolls are a gentle sense of comfort for seniors living with Alzheimer’s or dementia. “Really it’s just I saw a need and I saw that it’s something I could do,” said Founder of Ladies with Babies, Aimee Potts. Potts helps deliver these […]
HILLSDALE, MI
1470 WFNT

Weird Facebook Questions People Ask In Flint, Michigan

Full disclosure - I wanted to title this article 'Dumb Questions People Ask Complete Strangers On Facebook' but I didn't want anyone to be mad or upset. I don't necessairy think all of the questions below are dumb, but I do know I would not ask a Facebook page of complete strangers for a babysitter recommendations.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Have You Seen This Creepy Billboard In Fenton?

A bizarre billboard posted along US-23 near Center Road in Fenton has people talking. The billboard in question features what appears to be owl eyes or ape eyes. (guessing) with eyes staring at southbound traffic. It turns out, there was also an alien featured previously on the same billboard and location.
FENTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Lansing, MI
Society
WLNS

Hundreds of books found in DeWitt school recycling

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – DeWitt residents are upset with the way the school district disposed of hundreds books when they were found in a school recycling dumpster over the weekend. The books that were thrown away range from old textbooks to gently used picture books. One man said while he understands that lesson plans change, […]
DEWITT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shot and killed on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A deadly shooting captured on Facebook Live has left the Ypsilanti Township stunned. The victim had become somewhat of a local celebrity because of those live feeds. But Tuesday (June 28), it all ended abruptly and tragic. Terrell Smith was on his Facebook live talking...
YPSILANTI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Broom#Paganism#The Lansing Area Pagans
lansingcitypulse.com

Pride flag burned on Michigan Avenue overnight

TUESDAY, June 28 — Whoever has been targeting LGBTQ Pride flags on Michigan Avenue near US-127 struck again overnight. But this time, police may have some help putting an end to the thefts and vandalism that have marred Pride month for local residents: A video captured someone burning the large flag, eastside activist Ryan Kost said today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
100.7 WITL

Is Seven Gables Road Near Lansing REALLY Haunted?

Dansville is a small village about 20 miles Southeast of Lansing, but is fabled to have a road which is incredibly haunted. Seven Gables Road has multiple stories as to why it's haunted, but the most scary of which has been documented over and over. The legend says there was once a house at the end of Seven Gables Road. The house was set to have a multi-gabled roof, and the occupant was a woman who was said to have practiced witchcraft. John Robinson describes the curse she may have left behind:
LANSING, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy