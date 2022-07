CHICO, Calif. — The city of Chico is set to formally appoint Mark Sorensen as the new City Manager on July 5. For the past ten years, Mark Sorensen has served as the City Administrator, Finance Director, Utility Director, and Risk Manager for the City of Biggs. Serving as the Administrator, Mark also became the CEO of the incorporated city managing utilities which included electric, water, sewer, and solid waste. Mark brings hands-on experience with community outreach, budget management, code enforcement, streets, parks, and inter-governmental relations.

CHICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO