Southington, CT

Southington Coffee House's unique selection has made it a popular place to drink, eat

New Britain Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHINGTON – Southington Coffee House is the only cafe to sell crepes locally, said owner Denis Guay. “That kind of uniqueness is a big draw for clients and customers,” Guay said. “I think crepes get a lot more buzz and popularity when people talk about Southington Coffee...

www.newbritainherald.com

New Britain Herald

The Lab @ Kraftwich offering a variety of modern, fresh takes of popular foods

SOUTHINGTON – The Lab @ Kraftwich has opened in Factory Square, offering a variety of modern, fresh takes on a number of popular foods. The Lab @ Kraftwich, located in Unit 107 of the Factory Square building at 168 Center St., opened this past Friday. The business employs six people and is co-owned by Larry Tapley and James Brown, whose wife Kelly also works there. Together, they operated a popular food truck for more than a year before deciding to open a store location.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH.com

Abate Apizza & Seafood Restaurant Celebrates 30 Years!

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Located in the heart of New Haven, CT is Wooster St., also known as the “Pizza Capital of Connecticut.” There are several popular restaurants there, that people count among their favorites for great Italian food, and among them is Abate Apizza & Seafood Restaurant. The Abate family is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Abate Apizza on Wooster St. in New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Life's a Beach in East Haven

East Haven’s 20th annual Beach Party and Fireworks on June 26 called for fun in the sun on the beach. The afternoon-long event featured food, vendors, and live music including a performance by Wanted DOA, a Bon Jovi tribute band.
EAST HAVEN, CT
buzznicked.com

Couple Spends A Decade Building A Self-Sustaining Floating Cottage To Live Off The Grid

Foy and Louisa Brown had a plan to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life in the city and wanted to make a few bucks in the process. They originally had a plan to build a small cottage to rent out to guests that would be a picturesque backdrop in a beautiful serene setting in the bay of North Haven. It all started with a foundation that was built on land out of pontoons, Styrofoam, and rubber liner. Once Foy had an adequate floating dock, he sent it to the bay and started building the perfect summer home I could imagine. Yes, over the course of a solid decade they built a floating cottage that sits in the middle of the bay lined with giant pillars of pine trees. The house is constantly surrounded with friendly neighbors like eagles, herons, and nesting osprey. It was no easy task to build such an incredible floating cottage but it turned out so perfect that the couple decided to toss their plans to rent out the cottage and decided to make it their second seasonal home. Take a look at this incredible “lake house”.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Hot vs. cold lobster rolls: At CT eateries, warm and buttery reigns supreme

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut lobster roll lovers' preferences may be summed up in two words emblazoned on a T-shirt: "NO MAYO." Employees at Liv's Shack in Old Saybrook and Liv's Dockside in Clinton wear black T-shirts with the sentiment, designed with a graphic of a lobster and a stick of butter. The apparel reflects the restaurants' position that butter is best when it comes to lobster rolls, but the idea initially came about as Robert Marcarelli and other Liv's employees were serving the seafood sandwiches at farmers' markets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Vendor Palooza returns to New Britain with live entertainment, food, scavenger hunt and more

NEW BRITAIN – Jenny Boom Boom from Hot 93.7 will be hosting this year’s Vendor Palooza 2 in New Britain. Unkn Network’s free community event will take place Saturday, July 16 in the front lot of the Tomasso building at 1 Liberty Square. The rain date is the following day. This year, the kid-friendly event will be from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., adding an extra hour and a half of fun.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

Tune in to sounds of summer: Middletown outdoor concert series launches Thursday

MIDDLETOWN — Singer/songwriter and local musician Jeff McQuillan will kick off the city’s Summer Sounds Concert Series Thursday evening on the City Hall lawn. McQuillian, known as “Mister Jeff” to his young fans, will perform Tunes n’ Tales, an interactive adventure for children and families, according to the Middletown Commission on the Arts.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Murphy Distributors Launches Lenny’s Lemonade

Branford-based Murphy Distributors and iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant Lenny’s collaborated to launch a new craft vodka-based ready-to-drink brand, Lenny’s Lemonade. Murphy Distributors Owner Matt Murphy and Miles Collins, a third-generation family member of the Lenny’s team, brainstormed at the iconic venue on offering up a signature drink during the COVID-19 closures, which developed into a canned brand offering. Made with locally sourced craft vodka, a blend of organic Meyer lemons and a slight fizz, the 5% ABV cocktail is sold in 12oz. slim cans. “We teamed up with Murphy because we know their reputation for sourcing the highest quality products, and our name would be in great hands,” said Collins. First opened in 1968 in the Indian Neck section of Branford, Lenny’s has been offering seafood sourced from New England waters for decades, from housemade chowders, fresh lobsters, steamers, clams and oysters on the half-shell to its gently fried seafood and land fare, internationally awarded and recognized by locals, foodies and tourists alike. Lenny’s Lemonade is now available through Murphy Distributors in Connecticut, as well as various wholesalers throughout the U.S.
BRANFORD, CT
FOX 61

Criticism of Tweed New Haven Airport grows amongst neighbors as expansion continues

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Neighbors of Tweed New Haven Airport pressed airport officials and city leaders Tuesday night over concerns with the growing airport. Avelo Airlines started flying from the airport in November and now offers 14 nonstop destinations with many arrivals and departures daily. As a result, neighbors are frustrated with the noise, traffic, and other issues that have come with it.
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

'Best Ever' Branford Fireworks Display Wows Crowds

Viewed from alongside the Branford River at the mouth of Branford Harbor, a cascade of color and light fills the night sky over the town dock during the spectacular finale of the Branford Fireworks display on Saturday, June 25. See video of the finale at The Sound's Facebook and Instagram @thesoundct. (Photo by Pam Johnson/The Sound)
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Under the radar: Connecticut’s best hidden gems

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, nestled between a slew of states across New England, is often overlooked. Though it may be small, the state is jam-packed with a variety of unique adventure spots. All you have to do is dig a little deeper. We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems waiting to be explored. Unique farms […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

HEALTHY LIVING: Sending kids or grandkids to summer camp?

School’s out, and summer camp season is upon us. Camp is not only a reliable childcare option for working parents, but it improves the mental and physical health for kids, too. As the Medical Director of Hartford Healthcare-GoHealth Urgent Care, I’ve treated minor injuries and illnesses common among young campers. In fact, we work closely with camps across Connecticut to provide real-time access to a full range of healthcare services. Here are some tips to keep your children safe this summer:
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Several groups, volunteers come together to clean up downtown New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Downtown District was joined by volunteers from New Britain City Hall, the Chrysalis Center and the Interact Club from New Britain High School for their annual cleanup day Wednesday morning. “We really appreciate the pride everyone takes in downtown and keeping it clean,”...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain-based DATTCO expanding with acquisition of Rhode Island-based bus company

NEW BRITAIN – It looks like DATTCO, Inc will be expanding, acquiring Flagship Premier Charter Bus Company, which is based in Cranston, Rhode Island. “As a family-owned business we appreciate the care and attention the DATTCO team will bring to this partnership and know this transition is in good hands,” Tom McCaughey, president & CEO of Flagship said.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
newhavenarts.org

Caribbean Heritage Fest Dances Its Way Downtown

Top: A performer from the Braata Folk Singers. Bottom: Gammy Moses kicks off the eighth annual Caribbean Heritage Festival, the first on the Green in years. Lucy Gellman Photos. Drums sang out over the Upper New Haven Green, slow and steady until they suddenly stopped, and only their echo hung...
NEW HAVEN, CT

