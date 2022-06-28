ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

#PBSfortheArts: Concert of Colors

Detroit Public TV
Detroit Public TV
 1 day ago

The Concert of Colors is metro Detroit’s free annual diversity-themed music festival. Global music at its finest at this colorful, festive, upbeat coveted summer event. Housed in CultureSource, a coalition of 152 arts organizations in Southeast Michigan, the Concert of Colors has...

www.dptv.org

Detroit Public TV

'Juneteenth: We The People' with The BLK Freedom Collective

On Sunday, June 19 at 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT, PBS Books is pleased to present a special commemoration virtual event, “Juneteenth: We the People,” produced by the BLK Freedom Collective, a collaboration of 10 African American historical and cultural institutions across the country. It celebrates the emancipation of the enslaved people of Texas in 1865 and the liberty and victory of African American communities nationwide ever since.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Public TV

Digital Innovator All-Stars

Mr. Emmanuel Smith, PBS Digital Innovator All-Star Class of 2022. Smith is the founder of Mr. E in the D. His vision is to equip today’s youth with the character and academic habits necessary for them to be responsible citizens. As the Dean of Culture of a Detroit area charter school, Mr. Smith is in charge of creating and monitoring inschool programing that supports an environment conducive to learning. Mr. Smith has over 19 years of experience working with the youth in Suburban and urban communities. Active in the community, Mr. Smith has volunteered for several organizations including Redeemed Christian Fellowship, Man Up, The Boys and Girls Club and the Hood Tour, which were neighborhood empowerment initiatives. Mr. Smith is very responsive in his work through the Mr. E in the D program. When he noticed that students in which he engaged with daily were struggling to learn and retain knowledge around their multiplication factions and letter sounds, he penned and recorded educational songs that help students in learning their multiplication facts and letter sounds. The work Mr. Smith does daily is his mission-driven work which is to Engage, Excite, and Foster a love for learning through the arts.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Public TV

Detroit Public TV

Detroit, MI
ABOUT

Detroit Public TV – WTVS is the viewer-supported PBS member station serving Southeast Michigan. Our vision is for a community in which people trust public TV to help them discover new ideas, make informed decisions, and enjoy enriched lives.

 https://www.detroitpbs.org

