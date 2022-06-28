ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Suspect in West Side murder taken into custody

By Joe Gorman
 1 day ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a February shooting death on the West Side is in custody.

Robert Weaver, 37, was arrested by U.S. Marshals earlier today at a house on Russell Avenue on the West Side.

Weaver is charged with the Feb. 21 shooting death of Lamar Reed, 22.

Reed was found shot to death about 9:15 p.m. on Donald Avenue just off of North Belle Vista Avenue. Police received a call for a man in the road and when they arrived, they found Reed dead from gunshot wounds.

At the time, police said they believed Reed had been shot where he was found.

Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal, the lead investigator on the case, said Weaver was a suspect early on in the investigation. He said recent developments in the last month, which he could not comment on, accelerated the case.

“These cases take time, especially when it comes to forensic, ballistic and DNA evidence,” Zubal said.

Zubal said he could not comment on a motive,

Weaver is free on bond after he was indicted April 22, 2021, on direct presentment on a third degree felony charge of aggravated vehicular assault. He was granted a recognizance bond at his May 4, 2021, arraignment.

He was accused of leading Coitsville police on a chase in August of 2020 that resulted in a crash. He was injured along with two other people. Police said at the time, he had alcohol and marijuana in his system.

Weaver also served a year in prison in 2007 after pleading guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of aggravated assault.

City police this year have made arrests in four of the city’s 11 homicides.

Ohio State
