Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile plans trip across Green Country
TULSA, Okla. — The famous Wienermobile is coming to Green Country.
Starting Thursday, the Wienermobile will visit several spots around town. Here’s the schedule:
Thursday, June 30
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- 1110 E. Kenosha Street, Broken Arrow, OK
2 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- 7114 S. Sheridan Road, Tulsa, OK
Friday, July 1
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- 446 S. Elm Street, Jenks, OK
2 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- 11116 S. Memorial Drive, Bixby, OK
Saturday, July 2
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- 132 W. Taft, Sapulpa, OK
2 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- 3829 OK-97, Sand Springs, OK
Sunday, July 3
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- 4909 E. 41st Street, Tulsa, OK
2 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- 3915 S. Peoria Avenue, Tulsa, OK
Monday, July 4
Freedom Fest, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. -- 2100 S. Jackson Avenue, Tulsa, OK
