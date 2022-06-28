Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile plans trip across Green Country

Downtown Sapulpa, Oklahoma, has all the charm of an old small town along with the energy and fresh ideas that come with new entrepreneurs. You will see several references to Sapulpa as a crossroads — there’s even a sign saying so at the intersection of Route 66 and Highway 75. Across the street, you’ll find the Crossroads Market with its selection of local art and other items. The entire downtown corridor is very walkable and full of local businesses ready to surprise you.

SAPULPA, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO