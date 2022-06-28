ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile plans trip across Green Country

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPd9K_0gOk0kQs00
The Wienermobile (Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. — The famous Wienermobile is coming to Green Country.

Starting Thursday, the Wienermobile will visit several spots around town. Here’s the schedule:

Thursday, June 30

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- 1110 E. Kenosha Street, Broken Arrow, OK

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- 7114 S. Sheridan Road, Tulsa, OK

Friday, July 1

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- 446 S. Elm Street, Jenks, OK

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- 11116 S. Memorial Drive, Bixby, OK

Saturday, July 2

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- 132 W. Taft, Sapulpa, OK

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- 3829 OK-97, Sand Springs, OK

Sunday, July 3

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- 4909 E. 41st Street, Tulsa, OK

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- 3915 S. Peoria Avenue, Tulsa, OK

Monday, July 4

Freedom Fest, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. -- 2100 S. Jackson Avenue, Tulsa, OK

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tulsapeople.com

Day trippin': Just southwest of Tulsa lies the charm of Sapulpa

Downtown Sapulpa, Oklahoma, has all the charm of an old small town along with the energy and fresh ideas that come with new entrepreneurs. You will see several references to Sapulpa as a crossroads — there’s even a sign saying so at the intersection of Route 66 and Highway 75. Across the street, you’ll find the Crossroads Market with its selection of local art and other items. The entire downtown corridor is very walkable and full of local businesses ready to surprise you.
SAPULPA, OK
KOCO

Fourth of July fireworks shows, celebrations across Oklahoma

It’s almost the Fourth of July, meaning cities and towns across Oklahoma are ready to celebrate the Red, White and Blue!. Here’s a roundup of fireworks shows and activities you should check out across Oklahoma. Red, White and Boom at Scissortail Park. Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City. 8...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bike rental company rolling into downtown Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit, This Machine, is bringing its bike share services in Broken Arrow’s Rose District on July 1. The Broken Arrow satellite bike share is fully integrated with its THIS MACHINE App, which will seamlessly connect residents and visitors with bike share in both Broken Arrow and Tulsa communities.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
City
Bixby, OK
City
Sand Springs, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Jenks, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
City
Sapulpa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Cars
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WHAT TO DO: Fourth of July celebrations in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — As Independence Day approaches, people across Green Country will have their pick of celebrations to attend. From big city patriotic events to small town festivals, Oklahoma has got you covered this July 4th:. Events in Tulsa:. Fleet Feet Firecracker. Fleet Feet in Tulsa’s Blue Dome District...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Living In Tulsa Retirement Community Is A Natural Fit For Nine-Year-Old Girl

A nine-year-old girl is living in a Tulsa retirement community. Her family moved to town because her dad is the new CEO of Montereau, and they have not found a house in Tulsa just yet. Before she moved into a retirement community, Sofia Nield had only bowled a handful of times. Now she is a regular with the bowling group at Montereau, the first child to be a part of the group.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Area Fireworks Shows Planned For Independence Day Weekend

There are several firework shows planned for the 4th of July weekend but some have been canceled due to supply shortages. The Claremore 4th Spectacular is still happening with the annual Fireworks Spectacular taking place on Saturday evening at Claremore Lake. See more details HERE. Sunday Events. Sand Springs Parks...
TULSA, OK
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Curious ‘Jetsons’ home hits Tulsa market

TULSA, Okla. — An unusual home that might just make you feel like a kid again recently hit the market, and real estate agents across Tulsa, Oklahoma, are calling it a “once in a lifetime find.”. According to KOKI-TV, Angela Barnett, with Chinowth & Cohen Relators, is the...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Country#Vehicles#Cox Media Group
tulsapeople.com

The ‘Will’ to film: Will Rogers’ family approves new Tulsa movie project ‘Will to Win.’

Will Rogers is making headlines again and it’s about his return to the big screen — this time as a character in a locally made feature film. Emmy-winning Kirkpatrick and Kinslow Productions, based in Tulsa, has optioned the rights to the novel “Will to Win” by Tulsan and best-selling author Jim Stovall. It is slated to start filming in 2023.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow to host Block Party at New Orleans Square

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Block Party is happening at New Orleans Square on Friday, July 1 this year. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. Fireworks will start at approximately 9:30 p.m. Cypress Place at New Orleans Square can be located...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma woman back on feet after putting her life on hold

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma woman is back on her feet after having to put her life on hold. Gette Bhonde fought a condition four in five people don’t even know about. Bhonde is an avid marathon runner and last year, she had her sights set on achieving the Oklahoma Standard medal, trying to finish two races. To do this, she pushed off an earache that turned out to be something more.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
KLAW 101

Visit Oklahoma’s ‘Goat Island’ for an Unforgettable Vacation!

Did you know that Oklahoma has a 'Goat Island?' Yep, that's right we have an island that's home to a group of goats at Lake Tenkiller in Cookson, OK. Here's the best part, you can take a boat or kayak and visit the island to see and feed the goats. They're super friendly and love having visitors, especially if you bring them treats!
kolomkobir.com

Perryman Ranch gave rise to Tulsa | Tulsa World Magazine

Sprawling across more than 250,000 acres of Indian Territory, the Perryman Ranch opened its own post office in 1879, and a mail carrier began making weekly trips on horseback from Muskogee. The first batch of letters was delivered to a makeshift lean-to on the ranch, according to some historical sources,...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Andolini’s Pizzeria featured on national television

TULSA, Okla. — Andolini’s Pizzeria was recently featured on national television. They were featured on the Cooking Channel’s ‘Carnival Eats’, a show about unique carnival food and recipes. Sunday’s episode featured the food Andolini’s served up at Tulsa Oktoberfest. FOX23 spoke with the...
TULSA, OK
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Casinos wins big in Tulsa World’s “Best in the Burbs”

CATOOSA, Okla. – Cherokee Casinos, representing nine gaming properties across northeast Oklahoma, has been named a two-time winner in the 2022 Tulsa World’s “Best in the Burbs” contest. The gaming destinations are recognized as “Best Casino” and “Best Entertainment” in the Quality of Life category. Cherokee...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Waterline break closes east Tulsa street

TULSA, Okla. — An east Tulsa street is closed due to a waterline break. The City of Tulsa said East 11th Street is closed at South 89th East Avenue because of a 12-inch waterline break. The city said the break has not affected any customers’ water service. Repairs...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
67K+
Followers
117K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy