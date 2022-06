It’s finally official: Kemba Walker will NOT be part of the Detroit Pistons. The moment he was traded to the Pistons from the New York Knicks, most fans immediately knew that he wasn’t going to be staying with the team. After all, they are very clearly in the midst of a rebuild, and Walker doesn’t […] The post Pistons make final decision on Kemba Walker after Knicks trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO