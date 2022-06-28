ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Report: ALGOP counts unregistered voter in Alabama Senate District 27 tie

WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32aOxF_0gOk04dj00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama’s Republican Party leaders are on the verge of using a game of chance to decide the Senate District 27. This, after declaring the primary election between incumbent Tom Whatley and challenger Jay Hovey was a tie based on one vote counted for Whatley by an individual the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency states is not registered to vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D8lGS_0gOk04dj00
Hovey, Whatley

Before the ALGOP’s tie declaration, challenger Jay Hovey beat incumbent Tom Whatley by one vote after a provisional ballot count. Whatley and Hovey were neck and neck across the three-county district of Russell, Lee, and Tallapoosa for Alabama State Senate District 27, separated by four votes, with Hovey leading on Election Day.

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, a hearing was held by the ALGOP on the election contest filed by Whatley in the race. Following deliberations, the Alabama Republican Party Candidate Committee declared the race a tie, saying an uncounted provisional ballot in favor of Whatley was improperly excluded from the vote totals. When this provisional ballot was included in the vote totals, the race became tied.

However, The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released a statement asserting the individual did not compete the proper steps to register to vote while trying to obtain an Alabama driver’s license.

“ALEA’s Driver License Division conducted a thorough review concerning the recent allegation by an individual claiming to be wrongly excluded from the polls due to a driver license error, which affected the 27 Senate District primary election. The inquiry discovered the individual in question possesses a driver’s license issued by the State of Georgia. It also revealed the individual visited the ALEA Driver License Office in Opelika to obtain an Alabama Driver’s License. However, did not complete an issuance transaction and was never issued an Alabama Driver License. The individual still holds a current Georgia Driver License. Voter registration information from ALEA’s Driver License Division is only sent after the credential is issued and the customer signs the required voter declaration, which did not occur in this specific incident. Voter registration information is filed nightly by ALEA’s Driver License Division to the Secretary of State’s Office to ensure each citizen’s voter registration is up to date,” said the ALEA statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iuQ4m_0gOk04dj00
ALEA statement

News 3 has reached out to Whatley for a statement regarding the tie. Hovey has said the Alabama State Republican Party apparently has a different opinion than that of the National Republican Party on whether illegal ballots should be considered.

“Certainly, every vote is important, and it’s unfortunate if anyone is mistaken that they are registered to vote.  But if the proper, legal process isn’t followed to register, a person shouldn’t be allowed to cast a ballot to be considered. I’m sure there are countless constituents of senate district 27 who missed the registration deadline that would love to have their ballots counted after the fact. But that’s simply not allowed,” said Hovey.

The Alabama Republican Party has the authority to pick its nominee in the event of a tied primary. In this case, the ALGOP Candidate Committee voted in favor of having Chairman John Wahl resolve this tie by lot, the method used for such situations in a general election, as outlined in Alabama Code 17-12-23. The ALGOP is currently working with both candidates to determine a date and location for the tie-breaker that will probably consist of a coin toss. Once that has been established, members of the media will be notified.

Tuesday, News 3 reached out to the ALGOP to determine if any changes will be made to the decision to declare the race a tie considering information released by ALEA. News 3 is also trying to reach the individual who cast the ballot.

Some Republican voters, who did not wish to speak on the record, say if the tie is allowed to stand, they will be disappointed and concerned it could lead to voters withdrawing their support for a Republican candidate.

The eventual winner faces Democrat Sherri Reese, a veteran, in November’s General Election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
City
Opelika, AL
southeastsun.com

Bill Baxley’s place in Alabama history

The 1970 governor’s race between George Wallace and Albert Brewer overshadowed every other political race in the state that year. However, one of Alabama’s legendary political figures burst on the scene in 1970 when Bill Baxley was elected Attorney General of Alabama. The attorney general’s race was below the radar screen of the titanic war waged by Brewer and Wallace.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama police chief: Do not arm teachers

Teachers should focus on their jobs and not be bringing guns into schools, the police chief with the Spanish Fort Police Department said this week during a unique town hall-style meeting focused on school safety. Chief John Barber, who has headed up the Eastern Shore police agency since 2020, said...
SPANISH FORT, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Whatley
wvtm13.com

Alabama judge cited for remarks against governor, cursing

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama judge who belittled the governor over her age and gender and repeatedly cursed in court has been suspended from duty and could be removed from office. Records show Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was placed on leave. The Judicial Inquiry Commission accused...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Stewart discusses Democratic nomination for state Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in four decades, a member of Selma’s Sanders family will not be serving in the Alabama Legislature. Political newcomer Robert Stewart won the Democratic nomination for District 23 in last Tuesday’s primary runoff election. “We made history first time running...
SELMA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Senate#Voter Registration#State Senate#Election State#Algop#Republican Party#Driver License Division
alreporter.com

Opinion | A tribute to the legend Bill Baxley

The 1970 Governor’s Race between George Wallace and Albert Brewer overshadowed every other political race in the state that year. However, one of Alabama’s legendary political figures burst on the scene in 1970, when Bill Baxley was elected Attorney General of Alabama. The Attorney General’s race was below the radar screen of the titanic war waged by Brewer and Wallace.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama abortion fund will ‘temporarily pause’ services for safety, security reasons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Yellowhammer Fund, a nonprofit abortion fund and reproductive justice organization in Alabama, has said it will “temporarily pause” services for safety and security reasons. “We have made the deeply difficult decision to temporarily pause our services for the safety and security of our clients, our supporters, and our staff,” the […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
WTOK-TV

Alabama has a law that allows parents to give up newborns at hospitals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On the heels of the supreme court overturning Roe V. Wade, some now question the ripple effect it will have on unwanted pregnancies. Alabama already has a law in place protecting parents who feel they cannot adequately take care of their newborn baby. It’s called the Safe Haven Law.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Groups oppose Alabama's $725M bond sale for building new mega prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A coalition of advocacy groups is opposing Alabama's plan to sell $725 million in bonds to finance the construction of two new mega prisons. The Communities Not Prisons non-profit organization and other advocacy groups issued statements Monday opposing the bond sale. The Alabama Corrections Institution Finance Authority, chaired by Gov. Kay Ivey, met last week and approved the bond sale. The state is expected to go to the bond market on Tuesday.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy