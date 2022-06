ENTERPRISE, Fla. – An Enterprise man was arrested Tuesday evening after he swung a hatchet and fired a pistol at his landlord, threatening to kill him, deputies said. 47-year-old Fredie Vale, who rented a barn apartment on Enterprise Osteen Road, pulled up in his vehicle to his 77-year-old landlord Tuesday shortly before 6 p.m., Volusia deputies said.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO