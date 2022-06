The Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) is launching an investigation into sky-high gas bills for some Philadelphia customers that surfaced this month. The bills have put a spotlight on a little-known tool the utility uses to adjust for weather fluctuations, which records show has cost PGW customers millions of dollars in recent years. Some worry the tool puts customers on the hook for things they can’t control, such as warming temperatures due to climate change.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO