Pearland, TX

Major crash blocks all lanes of SH 35, just south of FM 518 in Pearland

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0gOjz7Dl00 A major crash in the city of Pearland has all lanes of SH 35, just south of FM 518 blocked, according to TxDOT.

On Tuesday, TxDOT shared the closure on Twitter. While it's unclear what led to the crash, TxDOT wrote the crash has blocked all lanes in each direction.

The crash could take one to two hours to clear.

Video from SkyEye showed a rolled-over vehicle and a power pole knocked down. Details regarding the cause of the crash or if anyone was injured were not immediately available.

