First WV State Fair Artwork of the Year announced

LEWISBURG, WV ( WVNS ) – Ashley Wheeler, from Shady Springs, WV, was announced the winner of the First State Fair of West Virginia Official Art Contest.

Her artwork titled “ Lucky Duck ” will be featured as the official print of the State Fair and will be available for purchase at the State Fair merchandise booth at the 97th Annual Event, August 11-20, 2022.

“I have been doing some form of art for as long as I can remember. I won my very first art contest in the first grade, and from that point on I was hooked.” Ashley Wheeler

Wheeler graduated from Concord University where she studied art whenever she could, and earned a minor in studio art. After taking a break from her artwork when she began working full-time, Wheeler picked her passion back up during the pandemic and now has 15 paintings at local businesses. Her painting specialty is animals.

The selected painting for this contest features a young boy holding a duck with some of the more iconic fair images in the background. It will be available as a print or poster for purchase this year. Check out the painting here .

“Having my artwork chosen for the print of the year is a great accomplishment that I am very proud of,” she concluded. “My ultimate dream is to be able to paint full-time.” Ashley Wheeler

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 97 years of “Mountain Grown Fun”, on August 11-22, 2022. The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million-dollar economic impact on the state of West Virginia, is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education.

For more information, check out more of our stories about the State Fair here . You can also visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Join the conversation by using #sfwv2022!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.