ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

First WV State Fair Artwork of the Year announced

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlhKK_0gOjyzOb00

LEWISBURG, WV ( WVNS ) – Ashley Wheeler, from Shady Springs, WV, was announced the winner of the First State Fair of West Virginia Official Art Contest.

RELATED: Iconic Lego fan event returning to West Virginia

Her artwork titled “ Lucky Duck ” will be featured as the official print of the State Fair and will be available for purchase at the State Fair merchandise booth at the 97th Annual Event, August 11-20, 2022.

“I have been doing some form of art for as long as I can remember. I won my very first art contest in the first grade, and from that point on I was hooked.”

Ashley Wheeler

Wheeler graduated from Concord University where she studied art whenever she could, and earned a minor in studio art. After taking a break from her artwork when she began working full-time, Wheeler picked her passion back up during the pandemic and now has 15 paintings at local businesses. Her painting specialty is animals.

NEXT: Deadline for WV State Fair competition entries nearing

The selected painting for this contest features a young boy holding a duck with some of the more iconic fair images in the background. It will be available as a print or poster for purchase this year. Check out the painting here .

“Having my artwork chosen for the print of the year is a great accomplishment that I am very proud of,” she concluded. “My ultimate dream is to be able to paint full-time.”

Ashley Wheeler

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 97 years of “Mountain Grown Fun”, on August 11-22, 2022. The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million-dollar economic impact on the state of West Virginia, is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education.

For more information, check out more of our stories about the State Fair here . You can also visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Join the conversation by using #sfwv2022!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Man catches largest channel catfish ever in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced that another catfish record has been broken in the state. The 17-year record for the largest channel catfish caught in West Virginia was broken fittingly on West Virginia Day, June 20, during free fishing weekend. Allen Burkett of Criders, Va., caught the record channel catfish […]
LIFESTYLE
WVNS

WWII veteran Woody Williams hospitalized in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After being returned home to West Virginia over the weekend, the Woody Williams Foundation has provided an update on Woody, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient. According to a letter posted to Facebook by the foundation, Williams is in the hospital back in his beloved home state. […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNS

Hospice of Southern WV named five-star hospice facility

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hospice of Southern West Virginia (HSWV) has been recognized as a five-star hospice, an achievement that places HSWV in the top hospices in the country. Only 195 hospices of the 2,026 hospices in the United States have been awarded the rating that gives them the five-star status. The rating is scored […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Deadline for WV State Fair competition entries nearing

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginians who want to participate in the State Fair’s livestock and home, arts, and garden exhibits have just more than one week to enter. This year’s competitions include a revamped sheep shearing competition, the crowd-favorite draft horse pull, and the all-new WV Dairy Delight Cooking Competition. The entry deadline for […]
LEWISBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

Are there mountain lions in WV? DNR says no, locals say yes

ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) — Are there mountain lions in the Mountain State? The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WV DNR) says no, but several residents say they may have recently seen the creature creeping around. Multiple people living in Eleanor, West Virginia, have reported possible mountain lion spottings in the area during late June. […]
ELEANOR, WV
WVNS

Which Sheetz locations in WV can you find $3.99 gas?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Sheetz announced that certain types of gas will be $3.99 through the Fourth of July on Monday and it has caused some confusion. What types of gas is at this price and where can I get it? According to a press release from Sheetz, Unleaded 88 (U88) will be $3.99 per […]
TRAFFIC
WVNS

Study ranks WV among least independent states in the union

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As Independence Day nears, WalletHub got in the spirit by ranking states based on their levels of independence and West Virginia is near the bottom. This comes after another WalletHub ranked the Mountain State as the nation’s worst economy, which prompted Gov. Jim Justice to call the study’s makers “liberal fruitcakes.” […]
EDUCATION
WVNS

Remembering the derecho of 2012, 10 years later

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Ten years ago, a severe storm hit the Mountain State which left power outages, high water, and winds. Most West Virginians remember the severe derecho that hit the state back in 2012. Winds in the area reached 60 to 80 miles an hour and power was knocked out for 670,000 West Virginians. It […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Wheeler
WVNS

Best school districts in West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best […]
EDUCATION
WVNS

Only clinic offering abortions in WV must stop those services immediately

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic will no longer offer abortions as of Friday, June 24, according to Katie Quinonez, Executive Director of West Virginia’s Women’s Health Center. This, however, will not be the end. Quinonez said efforts to fight for women’s reproductive rights are already underway. “This is not the end […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

The smartest states: where does WV stand?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — With summer here, that means the classes of 2022 have been graduating across the globe worldwide, and fresh new minds have come out to test the limits in the real world. While Massachusetts and California have some of the most prestige and elite graduates, how intelligent are the other percent that […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WVNS

$1 Million Powerball winner sold in north central WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Powerball ticket, for last Saturday’s drawing, worth $1,000,000 was sold at the Circle K on Beech Street in Grafton, West Virginia Lottery officials announced this week. The ticket match all five numbers, but not the Power Ball and the Power Play option was not purchased, officials said. Lottery officials are encouraging […]
GRAFTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#State Fair#Concord University
WVNS

AG Morrisey warns of scam using his, Governor’s names

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning West Virginians to be on the lookout for a scam with the names of the Publishers Clearing House, the Attorney General and the Governor. A letter with the state seal of West Virginia surfaced recently. It has been allegedly signed by the governor and […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNS

State lawmakers must weigh business, abortion

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia is building its economy, and many West Virginians identify as pro-life. Lawmakers must strike a balance between pleasing citizens and attracting businesses and new residents to the state. Local chambers of commerce and other economic development organizations in West Virginia have faced a number of challenges, from a low workforce […]
EDUCATION
WVNS

Proposed cuts to WV’s VA medical centers dropped

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Proposed drastic cuts to three Veterans Affairs Medical Centers in West Virginia will not happen, according to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV). In April, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs issued a report that recommended three VA medical centers in the Mountain state be greatly scaled back. Had this happened, services […]
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WVNS

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline changes number to 988

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia DHHR, Bureau for Behavioral Health plans to continue with its plans of transitioning to a new three-digit number (988) for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Bureau for Behavior Health provides the main funding for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call center for West Virginia, which is operated […]
MENTAL HEALTH
WVNS

Clothing allowance applications being accepted throughout July

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Family Assistance is now accepting School Clothing Allowance applications starting from July 1, 2022 until the end of July on the 31st for children enrolled in West Virginia schools who are eligible for this opportunity. $200 will be awarded to […]
WVNS

WV v. EPA: Supreme Court sides with states

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The Supreme Court curbed the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) ability to regulate climate change Thursday. A lower court ruling would have given the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency virtually unlimited authority to regulate wide swaths of everyday life. In particular, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals mistakenly concluded that a narrow provision of […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy