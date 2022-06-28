ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia sanctions first lady Jill Biden, daughter among 25 Americans

By Simon Druker
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154zuK_0gOjygs200

June 28 (UPI) -- First Lady Jill Biden and her daughter Ashley Biden are two of the 25 Americans covered by Russia's latest round of sanctions, barring them from entering the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, as well as Maine Sen. Susan Collins and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand are also on the list released Tuesday by the ministry.

"As a response to the ever-expanding U.S. sanctions against Russian political and public figures, 25 American citizens from among the senators responsible for the formation of the Russophobic course, participants in the so-called the McFaul-Yermak group, which develops recommendations on anti-Russian restrictions, as well as members of the family of President John Biden," the ministry said in its statement, which also misspells the first name of U.S. President Joe Biden.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley is also on the new list, along with Richard Morningstar, the former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

A number of prominent professors from prominent academic institutions are also on the list, which is in addition to a separate list of U.S. citizens under personal sanctions, including a ban on entry into the Russian Federation.

"I have no reaction to that other than it just goes to show you that the Russian capacity for these kinds of cynical moves is basically bottomless, so it probably shouldn't come as a surprise to any of us that they would do something like this," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One, in a transcript released by the White House.

The Kremlin has been slammed with economic sanctions since its invasion of Ukraine in late February. Tuesday's list is seen as a response to that.

This comes after the Russian government officially missed bond payments on international debt for the first time in a century Sunday because of Western sanctions that limited access to the global capital markets.

Moscow's struggles are threatening its bond ratings, but Russian officials said the default was induced by the United States and allies cutting it off from the market.

ObeyMyDog
1d ago

I think Joe & Jill should board a flight to Moscow right now to talk about it face to face. Take The Obama’s with you for support.

Reply(2)
24
Simple Man
1d ago

Dear Russia thank you for the flowers. We don't want them either. How about adding the rest of the regime in DC to your list. They all need a special reservation to the spa in Cuba.

Reply
7
Mr dinomathewdonut beast
1d ago

It's to bad we can't do the same thing. Come on Russia take the whole crime family.

Reply
25
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
ETOnline.com

First Lady Jill Biden Shares Lessons From Her Divorce and How She Fights With Joe Biden

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is getting candid about her marriage to Joe Biden, what she's learned from her divorce, and more. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Dr. Biden, who covers the magazine's June/July Freedom Issue -- the publication's first cover featuring a first lady in its 155-year history -- shared how her past has informed her future and the funny way she fights with the President.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Spun

Vladimir Putin Spokesman Makes Feelings On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman disputed the U.S. State Department's claim that Brittney Griner is being held as a Russian hostage. Dmitry Peskov told NBC News’ Keir Simmons that he "strongly disagrees" with the hostage classification. “She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not...
POLITICS
