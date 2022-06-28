ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

S.D. new housing construction rate 9th highest in U.S.

By Todd Epp
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Corn fields continue to turn into housing subdivisions in...

Are two S.D. Medicaid expansion measures one too many?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Two separate November 2022 ballot measures will ask South Dakota voters to approve expansion of the federal Medicaid health insurance plan in the state. Some advocates of expansion are concerned the two measures with generally the same intent could confuse voters and hamper the...
Deal keeps South Dakota elevator alive; state renews grain buyer license

PIERRE, S.D. — The financially troubled Roslyn, South Dakota, grain elevator will continue to operate after reaching a deal with its bank and having its state license renewed. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday, June 29, voted to approve the grain buyer license for the Roslyn Elevator....
Kut and Kill to end fertilization, mowing services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The saga of a Sioux Falls business continues after a chemical accident left many of its customers angry. KELOLAND News obtained a copy of a recent email the owner of Kut And Kill sent. The email informed customers he was cutting two of his...
South Dakota receives Presidential Disaster Declaration approval

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – Governor Kristi Noem announced today that South Dakota has received a Presidential Disaster Declaration that allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help South Dakota local governments in 20 counties and on two reservations recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of tornadoes, severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding that occurred on May 12 in the eastern part of the state.
Meet the man leading VCP tiny homes in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eric Gage wants to always highlight the word “community” in the new Veterans Community Project. Gage, a Brandon graduate and South Dakota native, has taken over duties as the executive director for the Sioux Falls VCP village. He told KELOLAND News he wants the Sioux Falls community to continue to stay engaged with the VCP project.
High diesel fuel costs hurting truckers and farmers in South Dakota

Record high prices for unleaded gasoline are getting much of the attention from the public and politicians across the country right now, but an even bigger financial impact is being felt by truckers and farmers in South Dakota who are paying far more at the pump than usual for diesel fuel. Employees and business owners in both industries rely heavily on diesel fuel to do their jobs, and the high…
New S.D. AG cleans house less than a day on the job

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Newly appointed South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo is cleaning house. The Associated Press confirms that South Dakota DCI Director David Natvig and chief of staff Tim Bormann were relieved of their duties Tuesday. Natvig and Bormann, appointed by Ravnsborg, were key figures in the...
LIST: 4th of July events & fireworks displays in eastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 4th of July is fast approaching, and several communities and organizations are preparing to host festivities to celebrate our nation’s independence. Below is a list of fireworks displays and other celebrations in some of the larger communities in the region. Aberdeen:...
Smithfield workers say they face difficulties in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Workers at the Smithfield Meat Packing Plant in Sioux Falls say they are facing unsafe and unsanitary conditions. According to Local Processing and Packing Union President B.J. Motley, the issues began with employee resignations. He says mangement hasn’t adjusted quota expectations to match the...
Group seeks statewide vote to make abortion legal again in South Dakota

A healthcare advocacy organization wants South Dakota voters to decide on the right to legal abortion with a potential constitutional ballot measure. If placed on the ballot and passed, the proposal from Dakotans for Health would reverse the state’s near total ban on abortion. The proposed language says the...
Smithfield responds to union complaints

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Smithfield executive reached out to KELO AM to repsond to complaints from the Packing and Processing Union. Regarding the claims, they released three bullet points. Hydration stations, including those where sports drinks are provided, are not located near production lines. We take all...
Fire near Elkton has city asking residents to not use outside water

ELKTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Several fire departments are battling a fire west of Elkton, South Dakota. The City of Elkton is asking residents to conserve water and not do outside watering. Fire departments are using Elkton’s water to fill the tanker trucks to fight the fire.
Seeking an abortion outside South Dakota: How an employer might be involved

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Abortion is now illegal in South Dakota with one exception: to save the pregnant person’s life. Companies with employees in South Dakota, however, are offering them reimbursement for travel if they need an abortion; Starbucks, Wells Fargo and DICK’s Sporting Goods are among the companies with South Dakota locations who are offering these reimbursements.
S.D. sheriffs warn of fuel thieves hitting farms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sheriffs from rural counties in South Dakota are warning farmers to watch their bulk gasoline and diesel fuel tanks. They say thieves find them an easy target as fuel prices remain at historic highs. The Hamlin County Sheriff in northeast South Dakota says a...
City reminds Sioux Falls residents to follow watering schedule

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City sent out a release to remind residents about the watering schedule for Sioux Falls. To utilize water resources efficiently, the City of Sioux Falls Public Works Water Division has established a year-round lawn watering schedule. Sioux Falls is currently in Stage 1 of this schedule, reads the release from the city.
SAM Saturday service to now end at 3 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Area Metro (SAM) is making changes to its services. Beginning on July 2, 2022, SAM will be ending its service at 3 p.m. on Saturdays only. The city says this change is due to a continued driver shortage.
Fareway making plans to open full-service grocery store in Brandon, South Dakota

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Fareway plans to open a 21,000 square foot, full-service grocery store in Brandon. The company has purchased property on the northeast corner of West Holly Boulevard and Lancer Avenue, part of the Encore Park Development. Customers will find a full-service butcher counter as well as farm-fresh produce. Additionally, the location will offer carryout to your car, online shopping, and curbside pick-up. The retailer based in Boone, Iowa, is expected to release more information upcoming.
