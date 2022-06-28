S.D. new housing construction rate 9th highest in U.S.

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Fareway plans to open a 21,000 square foot, full-service grocery store in Brandon. The company has purchased property on the northeast corner of West Holly Boulevard and Lancer Avenue, part of the Encore Park Development. Customers will find a full-service butcher counter as well as farm-fresh produce. Additionally, the location will offer carryout to your car, online shopping, and curbside pick-up. The retailer based in Boone, Iowa, is expected to release more information upcoming.
