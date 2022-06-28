Updated: Former Fayette County corrections officer accused of sexually assaulting inmate

A former Fayette County Detention Center corrections officer has been arrested and charged with third-degree sodomy, according to court records.

Joshua Rogers, 22, is being held at the Fayette County jail, according to court records. Maj. Matt LeMonds from Lexington Community Corrections confirmed Rogers was employed with the jail but has since been terminated.

According to Rogers’ arrest citation, Rogers allegedly engaged in sexual activity with an inmate at the jail. LEX18 reported Rogers forced the inmate to perform oral sex on him.

Under federal law, inmates cannot consent to sexual conduct with jail employees.

LEX18 also reported the victim is transgender and was denied hormone treatments for several days at the jail. LeMonds did not comment on whether the victim is transgender and said he could not provide anything specific about the allegation in the LEX18 story about hormone treatment medication because of health privacy laws.

But in general, he said that when people who have been arrested arrive at the jail with prescription drugs, jail staff have to verify with providers that it is medicine that has been prescribed to them before giving it to them.

”Sometimes that can take some time,” he said. “Some verifications are easier than others.”

He said the jail has one person who handles those verifications, and that staff member works day shifts. So if someone is arrested Friday night, it might be Tuesday before the jail has the verification needed to give them the medicine.

He said the jail is looking into an automated system that could help with the verification process.

In cases of life-sustaining medications, LeMonds said the jail’s physician can issue the inmate a prescription. He said the victim in this case has not filed any complaints or grievances with the jail regarding misgendering or inappropriate comments by staff.

More details about the incident have not been made available. LeMonds said the investigation is being handled by the Lexington Police Department, and an open investigation by the jail will be conducted following the conclusion of the police department’s investigation.

Lexington police said it’s an ongoing investigation and wouldn’t provide any more information.

Rogers was scheduled to be arraigned earlier this week in Fayette District Court.