Video Games

When is NieR Automata is Coming to Nintendo Switch?

By XC Enriquez
 1 day ago
Hit action RPG NieR: Automata is headed to the Nintendo Switch later this year as NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition. NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition Release Date: October 6, 2022 The battle to reclaim Earth begins! The trailer showed in the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase introduced...

Top 10 New Games of July 2022

We’re now in the second half of 2022, and in this article, we’ll be showing off the top 10 new games of July 2022. Live A Live is a 2D-HD remake of the Japan-only Live A Live game from 1994. This role-playing game spans different time spans, with all stories culminating into a singular story that sees the protagonists from different time periods converging into a single reality to defeat an enemy all of them have met in their own lives. Live A Live is a Nintendo Switch exclusive and has a demo up today for anyone who wants to try out three of the available campaigns before buying the entire game. The save file from the demo can be used to continue your progress into the full game once it’s released.
VIDEO GAMES
