The Boston Celtics have yet to make a significant offseason move, but it hasn't been due to a lack of opportunities, apparently. The Celtics turned down a trade offer from the New York Knicks "earlier this month" that would have sent guard Alec Burks to Boston, MassLive's Brian Robb reported Wednesday. Burks is set to make $10 million this season, so the Celtics could have acquired him using their $17.1 million traded player exception without having to give up a player in return.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO