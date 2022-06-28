ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senators ask minor leaguers for information on MLB antitrust

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=212ZBj_0gOjy3j400

The chairman and ranking minority member of the Senate Judiciary Committee sent a letter to an advocacy group for minor leaguers asking questions about baseball's antitrust exemption.

Sen. Richard Durbin, an Illinois Democrat who chairs the committee, and Charles Grassley, an Iowa Republican, sent the letter Tuesday to Harry Marino, executive director of Advocates for Minor Leaguers. The letter, first reported by The Washington Post, also was signed by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

The senators asked for information on “the impact of the antitrust exemption on the negotiation of minor league players' length of contract, wages, housing or other working conditions.”

Baseball's antitrust exemption was created by the U.S. Supreme Court in a 1922 case involving the Federal League, when Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote in a decision that baseball was not interstate commerce but exhibitions exempt from antitrust laws. The Supreme Court reaffirmed the decision in a 1953 case involving New York Yankees farmhand George Toolson and in the 1972 Curt Flood decision, saying any changes should come from Congress.

The Curt Flood Act of 1998, which President Bill Clinton signed, applies antitrust laws to MLB affecting the employment of major league players at the major league level.

Perhaps the biggest impact of the exemption is that it allows MLB to prevent a franchise from moving to a different city without MLB permission.

The U.S. Justice Department filed a statement of interest this month in a lawsuit filed by four minor league teams urging that “lower courts should limit the `baseball exemption' to conduct that is central to the business of offering professional baseball games to the public.” The lawsuit, by teams that lost their big league affiliations when MLB cut the minors before the 2021 season, is pending in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Congress exempted minor league players from federal minimum wage and overtime laws when the Save America's Pastime Act was enacted in 2018.

The senators' letter asked what the impact of repealing that act would be.

MLB and minor leaguers reached a settlement in April in a long-running lawsuit alleging teams violated minimum wage laws. Two people familiar with the negotiations, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the release of details was not authorized, said the possible settlement was in the $200 million range. The two sides asked a federal court in California for permission to file by July 11 for approval of the settlement.

MLB declined comment.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
ABC News

Daughter of GOP lawmaker calls on female relatives to rally for abortion rights: 'Show them this affects their lives too'

The Supreme Court's landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has sparked protests and fiery debates across the country -- even putting families at odds over the issue. Jessica Stamas, daughter of a Republican state senator from Michigan, posted a video on TikTok Friday after the ruling calling on women who have family members who are senators and representatives to "show them this affects their lives too," likely referring to a possible state decision on abortion.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
The Verge

The Supreme Court is about to decide a major climate court case

This week, the Supreme Court is expected to decide a major climate case that could determine what tools the federal government can use to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The case, West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, started out years ago as a battle over how much authority the EPA has to force power plants to cut down their pollution — but it’s turned into a bigger fight over how much power federal agencies have to enforce all kinds of regulations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

House could vote in the coming weeks

On one — or more — of several bills designed to help women access abortions after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Nancy Pelosi outlined the potential measures in a letter to Democrats. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What's happening: Speaker Nancy Pelosi is outlining...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Curt Flood
Front Office Sports

Senate Takes Aim at MLB’s Antitrust Exemption

The Senate Judiciary Committee has launched a bipartisan effort to examine the legality of Major League Baseball’s antitrust exemption — and whether its termination will improve minor league working conditions . The committee — chair Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), committee ranking member Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), and Sens. Richard Blumenthal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

717K+
Followers
162K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy