What just happened? It seems Asrock wants to be ahead of the pack when it comes to getting ready for Raptor Lake. Intel's new processors don't arrive until later this year, but the Taiwanese firm has already announced BIOS updates for its 600-series motherboards that add support for the 13th-gen CPUs. And, as some of these boards use DDR4, Asrock has confirmed that Intel will keep supporting the memory type rather than going down AMD's Zen 4 path and switching to DDR5-only.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 HOURS AGO