Gogebic County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gogebic, Iron by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Marquette, Northern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 07:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Alger; Marquette; Northern Schoolcraft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Marquette and southwestern Alger Counties through 800 AM EDT At 733 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of K. I. Sawyer Airport, or 19 miles southeast of Marquette, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Chatham around 745 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Au Train and Munising. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Schoolcraft SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALGER BARAGA DELTA DICKINSON GOGEBIC IRON LUCE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE SCHOOLCRAFT
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Marinette; Menominee; Oconto; Oneida; Portage; Shawano; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FLORENCE FOREST LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON MARINETTE MENOMINEE OCONTO ONEIDA PORTAGE SHAWANO VILAS WAUPACA WAUSHARA WOOD
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI

