Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gogebic, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 07:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Alger; Marquette; Northern Schoolcraft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Marquette and southwestern Alger Counties through 800 AM EDT At 733 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of K. I. Sawyer Airport, or 19 miles southeast of Marquette, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Chatham around 745 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Au Train and Munising. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

ALGER COUNTY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO