ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for South Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bay The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 116 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lynn Haven, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, West Bay, Southport, Recota Beach, Vicksburg and Bayhead. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Escambia, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Florida, including the following counties, Escambia and Santa Rosa. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1009 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Warrington, Gulf Breeze, Goulding, Myrtle Grove, Oriole Beach, Navarre, Pensacola Beach, Garcon Point, Brownsville, Villa Sabine, Mulat, Olive, Harp, Avondale and Bellview. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy