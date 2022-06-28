Motorcyclist Killed In Largo Crash On US-19 Tuesday Morning

LARGO, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash that happened on US 19 in Largo Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, on Tuesday at approximately 10:30 am, officers of the Largo Police Department were dispatched to NB US Hwy 19 N on the Whitney Rd overpass for a vehicle and motorcycle traffic crash.

The motorcycle made a lane change from the right lane to the middle lane without checking if traffic was clear.

As a Ford truck passed it, the motorcycle made the lane change into the trailer the pickup was hauling.

The motorcyclist lost control and crashed into the cement barrier wall. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Largo Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit responded and conducted the investigation. The roadway is now open and the investigation is still ongoing.

Information regarding the drivers involved has not yet been released.

