Tanner Houck was unavailable for the Boston Red Sox’s series in Toronto against the Blue Jays, and his absence was felt immediately. Earlier in the season, Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck revealed that he was unvaccinated against COVID-19. That decision prohibits him from entering Canada due to their mandate. That meant he was unavailable for Boston’s pivotal road series’ against the Toronto Blue Jays this season. Houck had been the team’s closer, and his absence was felt immediately on Tuesday, June 28.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO