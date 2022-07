A traffic stop in the City of Jamestown on Monday resulted in a drug charge against a Falconer man. According to State Police in Jamestown, 30-year-old Blaydon Niles was pulled over for a traffic violation on Harrison Street shortly after 1:30 PM. Troopers say a DMV check revealed that Niles' driving privileges in New York State were revoked and that he was wanted on an active warrant issued by the Dunkirk Police Department. Niles was also allegedly found to be in possession of a container of fentanyl. He was charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was issued an appearance ticket and traffic tickets for Jamestown City Court. He was then turned over to Dunkirk Police on the warrant.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO