There was a time not too long ago when every wrestler in the business was asked to name their official Mt. Rushmore of Pro Wrestling. Over the years, talents such as The Rock, The Undertaker, Rikishi, Titus O’Neil, and most recently Diamond Dallas Page have all revealed who would be on their respective Rushmores. As such, it’s only natural that AEW star and wrestling legend Sting would be asked to do the same.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO