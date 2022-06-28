KDUZ Classic – June 28th, 1992

John Mayer, the Grammy Awards-winning songwriter and singer, has signed for representation with CAA in all areas. The iconic guitar player broke out with the quintuple-Platinum album Room For Squares in 2001, and had three No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Heavier Things (2003), Battle Studies (2009) and Born and Raised (2012).More from The Hollywood Reporter'Reservation Dogs' Star Devery Jacobs Signs With CAA (Exclusive)Ne-Yo Leaves ICM for APA (Exclusive)Josh Gad Signs With CAA Mayer has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and enjoyed billions of streams to date, while earning seven Grammy trophies, including best song of the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO