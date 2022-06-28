ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

World's deepest shipwreck found — a US navy warship sunk in biggest sea battle of WWII

By Ben Turner
LiveScience
LiveScience
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ZT5C_0gOjvxAQ00
(Image credit: Caladan Oceanic and Eyos Expeditions/AFP/Getty Images)

Explorers have discovered the world’s deepest shipwreck after 78 years: a U.S. Navy destroyer escort that sank during World War II’s biggest naval battle.

The explorers found the U.S.S. Samuel B. Roberts, nicknamed “Sammy B”, 22,916 feet (6,985 meters) below the surface of the Philippine Sea near Samar, the third largest island of the Philippines. The wreck had snapped in half, and the two pieces lie just 33 feet (10 meters) apart.

The ship sank during the final phase of the Battle of Leyte Gulf in October 1944, in which the U.S. Navy defeated a far larger Japanese force. The Japanese navy suffered its biggest loss of ships and was frustrated in its attempts to dislodge U.S. forces from Leyte — an island invaded by the U.S. as a part of the Pacific War.

“It was an extraordinary honor to locate this incredibly famous ship, and by doing so, have the chance to retell her story of heroism and duty to those who may not know of the ship and her crew’s sacrifice,” Victor Vescovo, a former Navy commander and one of the wreck’s discovers, said in a statement (opens in new tab).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFhnf_0gOjvxAQ00
The Sammy B wreck's aft gun turret. (Image credit: Caladan Oceanic)

Historical descriptions of the wreck’s location were vague, so finding the ship wasn’t easy, according to the explorers. To locate the wreck, they searched through historical documents to narrow down the search area, and deployed the deepest side-scan sonar device ever used, which was mounted on a submarine capable of taking it up to 36,000 feet (11,000m) below the ocean’s surface.

During the Battle of Leyte Gulf, the U.S. lost two destroyers, two escort carriers, a light carrier, a destroyer escort, 255 aircraft and more than 1,000 men. Japanese losses were substantially higher, including one fleet carrier, three light carriers, three battleships, six heavy cruisers, four light cruisers, 11 destroyers and roughly 300 aircraft in the four-day battle, along with roughly 12,500 men. These losses forced Japan’s Vice Admiral Kurita Takeo to lead a retreat from the battle aboard the battleship Yamato. As the U.S. occupation of the Philippines cut Japan off from its oil supplies in Southeast Asia, the fight proved instrumental in the total destruction of the Japanese navy as a fighting force, according to Pennsylvania State Universit (opens in new tab)y.

Sammy B performed a notable role in the fighting. The destroyer escort launched three torpedoes at the Japanese heavy cruiser Chōkai, landing a hit with one that blew off the enemy ship’s stern. Sammy B exchanged fire with other Japanese ships for more than an hour, completely depleting its ammunition and setting the bridge of another heavy cruiser, the Chikuma, ablaze. Then, three 14-inch (35.6 centimeters) shells from the battleship Kongō ripped a 40-foot (12m) long hole in Sammy B’s stern, sending seawater flooding into its aft engine room. Of the crew who were given the order to abandon ship, 89 died and 120 survived, including the captain, Robert W. Copeland, according to the explorers.

The previous title holder for the world’s deepest shipwreck was the U.S.S Johnston, which fought in the same battle and was found in 2019 at a depth of 20,400 feet (6,218 meters).

Originally published on Live Science.

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

A New Video Reveals the ‘Holy Grail of Shipwrecks’ With Billions in Treasure Scattered on the Seafloor

Click here to read the full article. We now have a better idea of what the “holy grail of shipwrecks” actually looks like. The Colombian Navy has released new footage of the San José, a Spanish galleon that sank just north of the country more than 300 years ago. The footage, which was shot using an underwater vehicle, also revealed the existence of two other historical wrecks in the water nearby. The new discovery was confirmed by Colombian President Iván Duque during a televised address on Monday, according to Reuters. The footage was shot by a remotely operated vehicle that was sent...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Vescovo
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Japanese Navy#Warship#The U S Navy#Leyte
Daily Mail

US Air Force serviceman is arrested in the US for 'DELIBERATELY' setting off explosives by ammo area and shower facility in Syria base that injured four soldiers

A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Powerful Nuclear Weapon Ever Built

America dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6,1945. It was the first time a nuclear weapon was used to destroy a city and its population. This only happened twice in history. The U.S. dropped a bomb on Nagasaki three days later. Between the two, the explosions killed over 300,000 people. Several countries have […]
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

The Air Force's secret 6th-generation 'fighter' is now officially in development

In defense news, it has been officially announced that the United States Air Force is developing its next-generation (sixth-generation) fighter. During a Heritage Foundation event, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said, “we have now started an [engineering, manufacturing, and development] program to do the development aircraft that we’ll take into production.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
World War II
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive "Crater to Hell" Expanding in Russia

Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest Battle in US History

When Americans think of the deadliest battles in U.S, history, their attention usually turns to the Civil War. Over 600,000 soldiers were killed, which was an extraordinary part of the population of men in America. Measured against the country’s population that would be about six million people. There were 51,000 casualties at Gettysburg, of which […]
MILITARY
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
LiveScience

LiveScience

71K+
Followers
5K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy