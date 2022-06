Agriculture is set to take over Central Park in Pella this week. The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella is Ag in the City, which highlights the industry with a variety of activities and displays throughout the downtown. On the Tulip Time stage, the chicken pageant will kick off entertainment at 6 p.m., followed by the Lil’ Miss Firecracker and Mr. America contest for children ages three through eight at 6:30 p.m.

