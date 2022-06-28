ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Final Jury Selection Underway in Parkland School Shooter Sentencing Trial

By Tony Pipitone
NBC Miami
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA jury of 12 was being chosen Tuesday from among 54 Broward County residents, the end of a months-long process to determine who will sit in judgment of the man who killed 17 and wounded 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018. Nikolas Cruz has...

www.nbcmiami.com

