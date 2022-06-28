Final Jury Selection Underway in Parkland School Shooter Sentencing Trial

No. 1 - Broward County Public Schools has reassigned the Gulfstream Academy of Hallandale Beach principal to another elementary school in the district. In April, two students were arrested following a fight in the cafeteria. While it’s unclear if the reassignment was a result of the fight, the family of the student who was beaten says this isn’t enough and they want to see more done. Christina Neptune says she pulled her daughter Victoria, 13, out of the school after the brawl. The family says she was beaten unconscious in the cafeteria by other students. “It takes a toll on her daily. She’s crying daily. She still has nightmares from the incident and she still questions herself on how this could have been stopped,” Neptune said. Police arrested two students involved and on Tuesday NBC 6 learned the school’s principal has been reassigned to another school.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO