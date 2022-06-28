ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45DXtr_0gOjvD0M00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tyQY_0gOjvD0M00

Instagram is blocking posts that mention abortion from public view, in some cases requiring its users to confirm their age before letting them view posts that offer up information about the procedure.

Over the last day, several Instagram accounts run by abortion rights advocacy groups have found their posts or stories hidden with a warning that described the posts as “sensitive content.”

In one example, Instagram covered a post on one page with more than 25,000 followers that shared text reading: “Abortion in America How You Can Help.” The post went on to encourage followers to donate money to abortion organizations and to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to strip constitutional protections for abortion in the U.S.

The post was slapped with a warning from Instagram that covered the post, reading “This photo may contain graphic or violent content.”

Berlin photographer Zoe Noble has run the Instagram page, which celebrates women who decide not to have children, for more than a year. Monday was the first time a post mentioning abortion was restricted by Instagram.

“I was really confused because we’ve never had this happen before, and we’ve talked about abortion before,” Noble said. “I was really shocked that the word abortion seemed to be flagged.”

The platform offers no way for users to dispute the restriction.

The Associated Press identified nearly a dozen other posts that mentioned the word “abortion” and were subsequently covered up by Instagram. All of the posts were informational in nature, and none of the posts featured photos of abortions. An Instagram post by an AP reporter that asked people if they were experiencing the problem was also covered by the company on Tuesday, and required users to enter their age in order to view it.

The AP inquired about the problem on Tuesday morning. Hours later, Instagram’s communication department acknowledged the problem on Twitter, describing it as a glitch.

“We’re hearing that people around the world are seeing our ‘sensitivity screens,’ on many different types of content when they shouldn’t be. We’re looking into this bug and working on a fix now," the company tweeted.

A spokesman for Instagram-owner Meta Platforms Inc. said in an email that the company does not place age restrictions around its abortion content.

Instagram's latest issue follows a Monday AP report that Facebook and Instagram were promptly deleting posts that offered to mail out abortion pills in states that restrict their use. The tech platforms said they were deleting the posts because they violated policies against selling or gifting certain products, including pharmaceuticals, drugs and firearms.

The AP’s review found that similar posts offering to mail a gun or marijuana were not removed by Facebook. The company did not respond to questions about the discrepancy.

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

Facebook is reportedly letting anti-abortion activists target ads at people seeking abortions

By now, most people know that apps and services track their activity across the internet — to the point that it is hard to surprise anyone with the type of information that tech companies know about them. But here’s one that just might cause you to raise an eyebrow: According to an investigation from Reveal and The Markup, Facebook is collecting information from abortion seekers and allowing anti-abortion organizations to target them.
INTERNET
NBC News

Instagram restricts some abortion resource posts and hashtags

Instagram has deleted some posts and limited at least two hashtags related to abortion services, according to some of the platform’s users and warnings that have been added to certain topics. The platform also briefly suspended and then reinstated an account belonging to an abortion services location platform. NBC...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortions#The Supreme Court#The Associated Press
extratv

Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Boston

Dick's, Starbucks among companies to cover employees' abortion-related travel

BOSTON -  After the Supreme Court ruled on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, corporate giants from a range of industries pledged to provide support and financial assistance for employees — and, in some cases, their dependents — seeking abortions in states that outlaw the procedure. The court's decision to roll back the nearly 50-year-old landmark ruling, which protected the federal, constitutional right to an abortion, is expected to transform the landscape of reproductive health in America, leaving abortion policy up to individual states and paving the way for numerous states to pass new abortion restrictions. As of Friday afternoon, state...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Guardian

Why US women are deleting their period tracking apps

Many American women in recent days have deleted period tracking apps from their cellphones, amid fears the data collected by the apps could be used against them in future criminal cases in states where abortion has become illegal. The trend already started last month when a draft supreme court opinion...
CELL PHONES
Variety

Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Meta and More Media Companies to Cover Employee Travel Costs for Abortions After Roe v. Wade Overturned

Click here to read the full article. Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Comcast, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony, Meta and more media companies have confirmed they will cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Disney reached out to employees on Friday to stress that they recognize the “impact” of the Supreme Court’s decision and “remain committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care” for all Disney employees and their families, which includes family planning and reproductive care, “no matter where they live,” an internal source told Variety. For Disney employees unable to access...
TRAVEL
Fortune

Meta is taking down posts about abortion pills on Facebook and Instagram, saying they violate its community standards policy

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. When the Supreme Court handed down its decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health last week and in doing so overturned Roe v. Wade, social media platforms were immediately flooded with posts about its impact on abortion access across the U.S.
INTERNET
CNET

Instagram Fumbles Moderation of Abortion Content

Becca Rea-Tucker shared a photo of a pink cake she had baked bearing the message "pro-abortion" in white icing with her 252,000 Instagram followers. As Instagram users started to repost the cake photo, the Texas author and baker learned on Tuesday that Instagram had labeled the photo as "sensitive" for possibly containing "graphic or violent content." Others told Rea-Tucker Instagram had hidden the photo behind a warning and asked them to verify their age.
INTERNET
SheKnows

Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Are Having the Cutest Playdate in This Adorable New Video

Serena Williams is truly a role model both on and off the court. The three-time Olympic gold medalist, who shares 4-year-old daughter Alexis ‘Olympia’ Ohanian Jr. with husband Alexis Ohanian, has made it clear how much she values motherhood in the past — and judging by the sweet, captured adventures she shares on social media, it’s apparent just how hands-on she is with her daughter. In her latest Instagram Stories, Williams shared a short clip with Olympia mid-mommy-daughter playdate.
TENNIS
ABC News

ABC News

717K+
Followers
162K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy