(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is asking the state courts to lift an injunction that has prevented a so-called fetal heartbeat law from taking effect. The law, passed in 2018, would ban abortions in Iowa after the sixth week of a pregnancy. In a written statement, Reynolds said after Friday’s U-S Supreme Court’s historic ruling that overturned Roe-V-Wade, now is the time to stand up for the unborn. Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst (KON-first) points to a recent Des Moines Register Iowa Poll that found 57 percent of Iowans support abortion rights. Konfrst says she wouldn’t be surprised if Reynolds reconvenes the legislature in the next few months if the Iowa court rulings don’t go her way.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO