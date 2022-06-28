ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

DeBose, Kotsur, Eilish among 397 invited to film Academy

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KUqRJ_0gOjuVgP00

Recent Oscar winners Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur and Billie Eilish are among the 397 individuals who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The organization that puts on the Oscars said Tuesday that 44 percent of the 2022 class identifies as women, 50 percent come from outside of the U.S. and 37 percent are from underrepresented ethnic and racial communities. If the invitees accept, which most do, they will have voting privileges at the 95th Academy Awards.

Actors invited this year include Anya Taylor-Joy, Jessie Buckley, Gaby Hoffman, “Belfast” co-stars Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe, as well as Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, both of “The Power of the Dog.” There is also a significant international presence as well, with invites going to Iran’s Amir Jadidi (“A Hero”), Norway’s Renate Reinsve (“The Worst Person in the World”), France’s Vincent London (“Titane”), Nigeria’s Funke Akindele (“Jenifa”) and Japan’s Hidetoshi Nishijima (“Drive My Car”).

Directors on the list include Andrew Ahn (“Fire Island”), Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”), Mary Lambert (“Pet Sematary II”), Amy Seimetz (“She Dies Tomorrow”) and Isabel Sandoval (“Lingua Franca”).

Several people, including “Flee” director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, “Drive My Car” writer-director Ryusuke Hamaguchi and “CODA” writer-director Sian Heder, were invited in multiple branches, but they must choose one when accepting.

In the music branch, Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connell was also invited, alongside Dan Romer (“Luca”) and Nathan Johnson (“Knives Out”). And writing branch invitees include Jeremy O. Harris (“Zola”), Adele Lim (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Alex Ross Perry (“Listen Up Philip”), Jon Spaihts (“Dune”) and Craig Mazin (“The Hangover Part II”).

Every year the academy invites a new batch of entertainment professionals to join the organization. Though an Oscar nomination is not a requirement, it is often a starting point. The 2022 class of invitees, for instance, includes 71 Oscar nominees and 15 winners.

The academy has for years put a special emphasis on diversifying their ranks. If all accept from this year's class, 34 percent of the academy would be women, 19 percent from an underrepresented community and 23 percent from outside of the United States.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Lorde Glastonbury 2022: Singer Brings Out THESE Guests, Debuts New Hairstyle

Lorde had a successful Glastonbury Music Festival set as she brought out two special guests and ditched her curly brown locks to debut a new hairstyle. According to NME, the New Zealand songwriter took the Pyramid Stage on Sunday when she called singers Clairo and Arlo Parks on stage to sing her hit track "Stone At The Nail Salon" from her album "Solar Power."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dornan
Person
Funke Akindele
Person
Amy Seimetz
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Sian Heder
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Craig Mazin
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Simon Cowell Left Shocked by This ‘Fantastically Creepy’ Performance

We’ve seen some captivating performances, ranging between magic, music, and more, during America’s Got Talent‘s 17th season so far. However, during the show’s fifth round of auditions on Tuesday, one massively unique choir group left judge Simon Cowell utterly shocked by what he deemed a “fantastically creepy” performance. Check out the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Oscars#The 95th Academy Awards#World#Jenifa#Hidetoshi Nishijima Lrb
The Hollywood Reporter

John Mayer Signs With CAA

John Mayer, the Grammy Awards-winning songwriter and singer, has signed for representation with CAA in all areas. The iconic guitar player broke out with the quintuple-Platinum album Room For Squares in 2001, and had three No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Heavier Things (2003), Battle Studies (2009) and Born and Raised (2012).More from The Hollywood Reporter'Reservation Dogs' Star Devery Jacobs Signs With CAA (Exclusive)Ne-Yo Leaves ICM for APA (Exclusive)Josh Gad Signs With CAA Mayer has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and enjoyed billions of streams to date, while earning seven Grammy trophies, including best song of the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Lost Ollie’: Netflix Limited Series Featuring Mary J. Blige, Jonathan Groff & Gina Rodriguez Premieres in August

Click here to read the full article. Lost Ollie won’t be much longer: The limited series featuring voiceovers by Mary J Blige, Jonathan Groff and Tim Blake Nelson — plus Gina Rodriguez and Jake Johnson in starring roles as momma and daddy — can be found Aug. 24 on Netflix. Directed by Oscar winner Peter Ramsey and created by Shannon Tindle, Lost Ollie is an epic adventure about a lost toy who braves the many dangers of childhood as he searches the countryside to reunite with the boy who lost him; and the story of the boy who lost more than a best...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Dove Cameron Had “Imposter Syndrome” As A Disney Star

As Dove Cameron recently told the Los Angeles Times, she didn’t think her Disney days reflected the experience Miley Cyrus had. Or Selena Gomez. Or Zendaya. Or, frankly, any of the other women who got their start on Disney Channel. “I never looked at Miley [Cyrus] or Demi [Lovato]...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
jambroadcasting.com

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ellie Goulding, Ingrid Michaelson, Sara Bareilles, Shawn Mendes and Joe Jonas

Will Taylor Swift finally get her first Academy Award nod? Her new song “Carolina,” which is for the movie Where the Crawdads Sing, is garnering serious Oscar buzz. Billboard points out she wasn’t nominated for The Hunger Games‘ “Safe and Sound” or 50 Shades of Grey‘s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” We don’t talk about Cats …
CELEBRITIES
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy