Structure fire in rural Paso Robles sparks wildfire, prompts evacuations

A structure fire sparked a larger wildfire in rural Paso Robles on Tuesday afternoon, spreading to five acres before it was fully contained.

The Paso Robles Fire Department and Cal Fire responded to the reported blaze on the 500 block of Derby Lane around 11:20 a.m.

The fire began in a building, but an ember soon sparked a vegetation fire on the nearby hill, Paso Robles Battalion Chief Randy Harris told The Tribune from the scene.

Evacuation orders were issued for residents in the area as the blaze threatened multiple structures.

Thanks to weed control done at the neighboring properties, as well as favorable winds, firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control just after noon, Capt. John Prickett said.

Only one structure sustained minor damage, and the cause of the first fire is under investigation.

Meanwhile, Prickett urged people to make sure they keep weeds under control on their properties to help stop the spread of wildfires during fire season.

“If you want to live among the wilderness, you have to be prepared,” he said.