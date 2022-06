LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NEworks website is currently unavailable as the result of a cyberattack involving NDOL’s web vendor: Geographic Solutions, Inc. GSI discovered a cyberattack that required its state labor exchange and unemployment claims systems to be taken offline. GSI is working around the clock to restore access to its systems as soon as possible. GSI has not provided a projected date for when the outage will be resolved, but indicated that the site will be down for at least the next two days.

