Graeme Swann backs Ishan Kishan as India’s first-choice opening batter in T20Is

The Indian Cricket Team is in the United Kingdom to play a one-off Test starting on 1st July at Edgbaston. The Test is the rescheduled fifth Test of India’s tour of England from last year, where India took a 2-1 lead following aggressive cricket under the leadership of Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri. The fifth and final Test was postponed and rescheduled for July 2022. Unlike the 2021 tour, Team India has played a warm-up game against the English county side Leicestershire and looks in good shape. However, two stalwarts of the Indian Cricket team seem to be missing out at present. Vice-captain KL Rahul suffered a groin injury and is unavailable for the match in Birmingham. At the same time, skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for Coronavirus and faces a race against time to be fit for the decider. The BCCI has sent Mayank Aggarwal as a replacement opener and is likely to partner with Shubman Gill up the order. However, the captaincy issue is still a concern for India. Even ICC couldn’t abstain from the debate and posted a tweet on Tuesday, asking the fans to name their choice of India captain in the one-off Test starting Friday. Former India cricketer and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has come up with an interesting name – Jasprit Bumrah as the skipper for the one-off Test. Jasprit Bumrah is one of India’s bowling mainstays and is an all-format player. He has undoubtedly received Harbhajan Singh’s backing. Under the last bowling captain, Anil Kumble, India did well.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO