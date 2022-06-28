ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Graeme Swann backs Ishan Kishan as India’s first-choice opening batter in T20Is

By Pawan Atri
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The T20 Cricket World Cup in 2022 is approaching fast. Slated in October-November 2022 in Australia, preparations are in full swing for all the participating teams. Even as India is preparing to play a Test in Edgbaston starting from 1st July, the South Asian nation’s T20 squad is parallelly playing Ireland...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

SHAUN EDWARDS: Michael Hooper is deadly, from five metres out from your try line he is one of the most dangerous players in the world... England must be on red alert and find a way to stop the Australian star

There is one message I always give my players when we face Australia: stop Michael Hooper. From five metres out from your try line, the flanker is one of the most dangerous players in the world. With his short physique and big strong legs, he is so good at scoring pick-and-go tries.
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
Shikhar Dhawan
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Graeme Swann
Person
Virender Sehwag
Person
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Person
Ishan Kishan
Person
Graeme Smith
Person
Sunil Gavaskar
Person
Hardik Pandya
Person
Gautam Gambhir
The Independent

Eoin Morgan leaves lasting legacy after transforming English cricket

England’s white-ball transformation under Eoin Morgan was likened to Frankenstein’s monster so it is apt that the architect has arguably been finished off by his own creation.Lesser distinguished white-ball teams – including almost all of England’s past iterations – would have been able to sustain their captain for a little while longer despite crises in both form and fitness.But while Morgan was desperate to hang on until at least the T20 World Cup this autumn in a quest to unify cricket’s two most coveted global trophies, he has never been one for indulgence and a sobering trip to the Netherlands...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

5 Pakistan cricketers get contracts in two formats

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Five Pakistan cricketers, including all-format captain Babar Azam, were awarded both red and white-ball central contracts by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday. It is the first time that the PCB has introduced separate central contracts in both test and shorter formats of the game...
WORLD
ClutchPoints

Pakistan captain Babar Azam breaks another Virat Kohli world record

Pakistan’s highly rated batter and skipper Babar Azam has broken Virat Kohli’s record for the longest reign as the number one ranked T20I batter in the ICC rankings. Babar remains the number one T20I batter in the ICC T20 rankings and has already surpassed Virat Kohli’s record of 1013 days in the last decade. He […] The post Pakistan captain Babar Azam breaks another Virat Kohli world record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket World Cup#T20#Test#South Asian#Indian
ClutchPoints

Who would open for India in Rohit Sharma’s absence? Coach Rahul Dravid answers

With regular opener and captain Rohit Sharma set to miss the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston and KL Rahul unavailable due to a groin injury, speculation has mounted over India’s possible playing XI. Even coach Rahul Dravid didn’t want to disclose all his cards ahead of the start of the match which begins on […] The post Who would open for India in Rohit Sharma’s absence? Coach Rahul Dravid answers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SPORTS
The Independent

Sciver and Davidson-Richards hit maiden Test centuries to put England on top

Nat Sciver and Alice Davidson-Richards struck stunning maiden Test centuries as England cruised to 328 for six following a flurry of early wickets on day two of the LV= Insurance Test at Taunton.England had lost three wickets for just 21 runs either side of the lunch break, but Sciver played a well-crafted innings, scoring an unbeaten 119 from 207 deliveries as her side sailed past South Africa’s first innings total of 284 to take a 44-run lead.Sciver was well-supported by her former school and hockey team-mate, Test debutant Davidson-Richards who made 107 of her own before being caught at point...
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Rohit Sharma not out of England Test yet: India Head Coach Rahul Dravid

India head coach Rahul Dravid has provided a big update on regular captain Rohit Sharma, saying that the 35-year-old opener has not yet been ruled out of the fifth and the final Test against England which begins in Edgbaston on Friday. Rahul Dravid, the legendary batter and the former chief of India’s National Cricket Academy […] The post Rohit Sharma not out of England Test yet: India Head Coach Rahul Dravid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Sourcing Journal

India’s Garment-Factory Accidents Not ‘Isolated Incidents’

Click here to read the full article. A rash of industrial accidents in India’s garment industry revives questions about occupational health and safety in the South Asian nation. In Mumbai last Thursday, one worker died and nine were injured after a slab fell off a one-story garment factory in Chembur. All 10 were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Murari Jha, aged 22, succumbed to his injuries. “Some people escaped with minor injuries after they held on to parts of the ceiling after the slab collapsed,” an official told the Indian Express, adding that the local police have submitted an accidental death...
INDIA
The Independent

Hindu man killed as religious tensions boil in India

Tensions were high in India's western Udaipur city Wednesday, a day after police arrested two Muslim men accused of slitting a Hindu tailor's throat in a brutal attack that highlights a dramatic escalation of communal violence in a country riven by deep religious polarization.The Hindu man, Kanhaiya Lal, was stabbed multiple times Tuesday inside his tailoring shop by two cleaver-wielding men who also filmed the attack and posted it online, police said, warning that the incident could inflame religious tensions and lead to violence. The video showed the tailor taking measurements of one assailant before he attacks Lal from...
RELIGION
US News and World Report

Chief Minister of India's Richest State Maharashtra Resigns

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The chief minister of India's western state of Maharashtra, the richest state in the country, resigned late on Wednesday, after a group in his ruling party defected to the opposition. The resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, head of regional party Shiv Sena, will allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
INDIA
BBC

Jersey lose to Namibia in opening T20 warm-up match

Jersey have lost to Namibia by 65 runs in their opening Tri-Series T20 match. David Wiese cracked 55 not out off 21 balls while opener Craig Williams got 40 as 15th-ranked Namibia hit 196-5 in their innings - Dan Birrell's 2-35 was the pick of the Jersey bowling attack. In...
WORLD
BBC

South Africa v Wales: Test your knowledge of the two countries' rugby links

Wales begin a three-Test series against the Springboks in Pretoria on Saturday, the Welsh national team's first visit to South Africa since 2014. But how much do you know about the history between these two proud rugby nations - which now includes their club sides playing one another in the United Rugby Championship?
WORLD
ClutchPoints

ICC asks who should lead India in Rohit Sharma’s absence, Harbhajan Singh answers

The Indian Cricket Team is in the United Kingdom to play a one-off Test starting on 1st July at Edgbaston. The Test is the rescheduled fifth Test of India’s tour of England from last year, where India took a 2-1 lead following aggressive cricket under the leadership of Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri. The fifth and final Test was postponed and rescheduled for July 2022. Unlike the 2021 tour, Team India has played a warm-up game against the English county side Leicestershire and looks in good shape. However, two stalwarts of the Indian Cricket team seem to be missing out at present. Vice-captain KL Rahul suffered a groin injury and is unavailable for the match in Birmingham. At the same time, skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for Coronavirus and faces a race against time to be fit for the decider. The BCCI has sent Mayank Aggarwal as a replacement opener and is likely to partner with Shubman Gill up the order. However, the captaincy issue is still a concern for India. Even ICC couldn’t abstain from the debate and posted a tweet on Tuesday, asking the fans to name their choice of India captain in the one-off Test starting Friday. Former India cricketer and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has come up with an interesting name – Jasprit Bumrah as the skipper for the one-off Test. Jasprit Bumrah is one of India’s bowling mainstays and is an all-format player. He has undoubtedly received Harbhajan Singh’s backing. Under the last bowling captain, Anil Kumble, India did well.
SPORTS
BBC

Switzerland v England: 'We are in a very good place' - Sarina Wiegman

Striker Ellen White has returned to training before England's friendly with Switzerland in Zurich, but Lucy Bronze has pulled out because of illness. White, the Lionesses' 50-goal record scorer, missed last week's 5-1 win over the Netherlands at Elland Road after testing positive for coronavirus. England boss Sarina Wiegman said...
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
175K+
Followers
98K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy