CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming has partnered with Moser Energy Systems in Evansville to help promote the idea of going into skilled labor to local Casper youth. 2022 is the first year for the partnership and the 6 week program introduces kids to some skills that can be used to help get jobs in factories or plants. Once a week for six weeks students that signed up for the program are bussed to the Moser facility in Evansville to take different classes taught by folks who actually work at the plant.

CASPER, WY ・ 15 HOURS AGO