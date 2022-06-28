4th of July Closures for Flagstaff and Sedona

With Independence Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the 4th of July closures happening in Flagstaff and Sedona. City of...
Prescott may be Arizona’s Christmas City, but in the summer heat, the mountain city is all decked out in red, white, and blue. The 4th of July around these parts is not to be missed with fairs, rodeos, fireworks and so much more!. Enjoy the 4th of July weekend...
The City of Flagstaff has lifted current fire restrictions and returned to Stage 0 fire restrictions as of Tuesday, June 28 at 12 p.m. (noon). Smoking and use of electronic cigarettes are prohibited in all public places within the City of Flagstaff, including City Parks, Open Spaces, and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) at all times.
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals and the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors. All board/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
With Independence Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the 4th of July closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. The Town of Prescott Valley offices will be closed...
On June 28th the Touchmark at the Ranch team celebrated the grand opening of their new building specifically designed for those who will benefit from memory care or early dementia support. In attendance were representatives from the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, Prescott Regulators, representatives from Senator Mark Kelly’s office, and...
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The City of Flagstaff announced on Tuesday that it is lifting fire restrictions, and returning to Stage 0. Those changes take effect at noon on Jun. 28. Stage 0 fire restrictions mean that smoking and using e-cigarettes are banned in all public places within the City of Flagstaff including City Parks, Open Spaces, and the Urban Trail System.
On Saturday, July 2nd, the City of Prescott welcomes the 2022 Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Parade and the Whiskey Row Boot Race! These fun activities will take place throughout the day on July 2nd and promise to be fun events for all. To make getting to the fun easier, here is what you need to know about the parade route location and road closures for both events on July 2nd.
Hugging historic Route 66 and serving as a gateway to the Grand Canyon, Flagstaff may be the ultimate summer road trip destination. Nestled at the base of the San Francisco Peaks within the world’s largest Ponderosa pine forest, the mountain town bucks typical notions of the Arizona desert. It even boasts a distant celebrity by the name of Pluto, which was discovered at the Lowell Observatory thanks to Flagstaff’s famous (and legally preserved) dark skies. A state university keeps the town of 65,000 lively, and the food and drinks scene continues to evolve, with quality cocktails and beer growing alongside historic speakeasies and iconic coffee shops. “Flagstaff hosts millions of visitors from around the world each year and has built an amazing collection of hospitality endeavors,” says Michael Marquess, the founder of Mother Road Brewing Company, who shares some of his favorite spots. “As locals, we all enjoy the benefits!”
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Top weekend events happening in Northern Arizona and beyond! Make sure to check out the Signals AZ events calendar brought to you by Desert Financial Credit Union for great things in your community.
Due to significant precipitation received across the Coconino National Forest, fire restrictions and certain area closures will be lifted starting at noon. The Walnut Canyon and Pumphouse Wash area closures will be lifted, and most of the forest will have no fire restrictions other than those which are in place permanently every year.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning lane restrictions and travel delays this week on Interstate 40 while construction on the West Flagstaff Bridge replacement project continues. The restrictions are set for this Friday, July 1, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. East- and westbound I-40 will be reduced to...
With 4th of July just one week away, residents are learning that many of the annual Independence Day celebrations have been cancelled. Some Arizona cities have announced the event cancellations and are citing fire concerns, pandemic-related supply and or staffing problems. The city of Phoenix announced the cancellation of three...
PHOENIX — Fire restrictions have been lifted in the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest and other public land in Coconino County. As of noon Tuesday, Kaibab lifted all fire restrictions including the area closure on Bill Williams Mountain. Forest officials say enough rain has fallen across the forest...
Taking a ride on the Verde Canyon Railroad is a bit like time travel. As the train winds its way through a large, unspoiled swath of the Verde Canyon, there is a sense of stepping back into history. Following a section of the original rail line built in 1911, the updated and upscaled train allows guests to experience unparalleled views of some of the most beautiful scenery Arizona has to offer.
PHOENIX (AP) — The skies over a scattering of Western U.S. cities will stay dark for the third consecutive Fourth of July as some major fireworks displays are canceled again this year, this time for fire concerns amid dry weather, along with pandemic-related supply or staffing problems. The city...
Restaurateur operates four BBQ smokehouses. Grandmothers are famous for touching our lives in significant ways and sometimes even helping us chart a path to our dreams. For Colt Grill BBQ & Spirits owner Brenda Clouston, her Grandma Helen was the fuel that fired Clouston’s four smokehouse restaurants. With locations...
Unlike anything else in Northern Arizona, High Country Motor Lodge is a beautiful, new boutique hotel in Flagstaff located along historic Route 66. Created by Classic Hotels — the hospitality development and management company responsible for the beloved The Scott Resort in Scottsdale — High Country Motor Lodge features the charm and attention to detail you would expect from their portfolio of thoughtfully designed hotels and resorts.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered that flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff Thursday, marking nine years since 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire. The fire started on June 28, 2013, when lightning struck a ridge west of the...
Fire restrictions in many areas of northern Arizona were lifted Tuesday following the recent monsoon moisture. The Coconino and Kaibab national forests are again allowing campfires and other activities that had been banned since early May following the Tunnel Fire. The City of Flagstaff and Coconino County have also lifted...
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during the 2021 anniversary of the tragedy. The trail is unmarked, but the history is unmistakable. Flames coursed through here nearly a decade ago. But what's left behind tells the story. Two stories. The trail in the Prescott National Forest...
Comments / 1