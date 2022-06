HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A volunteer at an Ohio festival stopped a would-be kidnapping, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Ketema Faye, 20, faces a felony charge of abduction after being taken into custody Saturday afternoon. According to court records, Faye helped set up an inflatable bounce house at the festival, but stayed at the festival after the setup was finished.

