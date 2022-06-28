Montgomery County awards federal funds to Children’s Safe Harbor

Bingo Prize Drive benefiting The Conroe Senior Center Drive Runs: Through July 15 Contact: Amanda Badnek, 936-522-3950, abadnek@cityofconroe.org The Conroe Senior Center is partnering with The City of Conroe's Totally Teen Camp Program and collecting bingo prizes as their community service project! Donation boxes are located at five centers from from June 15 through July 15. You can drop donations off at The Conroe Senior Center, The CK Ray Recreational Center, The Aquatic Center, The Activity Center and The Oscar Johnson Junior Community Center Monday through Friday. Please only donate new items! For more information...

CONROE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO