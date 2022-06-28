Semi-truck flips on Fife bridge. It’s the second time it’s happened in last three days

For the second time in three days, a semi-truck has crashed on its side over I-5 on the Wapato Way bridge in Fife and delayed traffic in the area.

The semi-truck was traveling north over I-5 Tuesday morning when it flipped on its side. Fife police said another truck flipped at this same location Sunday. Clare Grant/cgrant@thenewstribune.com

The News Tribune first learned about the crash when a reporter drove past the scene around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. At that time, the reporter saw the truck’s driver sitting upright on the side of the road and boxes protruding from the semi’s cargo trailer.

According to the Fife Police Department, it is the second time in three days a semi-truck has crashed at that location. Aaron Gardner, Fife’s assistant police chief, told The News Tribune the first crash occurred Sunday.

“Same type of incident, same [type of] semi-truck and trailer tipped over at the exact same location,” Gardner said Tuesday shortly after the crash. “Maybe 20 feet apart.”

Gardner believes the semi-truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

“We don’t [know what happened] right now,” he said. “The driver is out, and he’s reporting minor injuries but nothing significant at this time.”

Gardner told The News he did not know at the time whether the two crashes indicated a structural danger for drivers. He said the department would spend the next few hours conducting its investigation, clearing up the debris and directing traffic away from the bridge. Gardner expects delays on the bridge until at least 2 p.m. Tuesday.