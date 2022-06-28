ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CEO of $68 billion investment firm joins the Great Resignation: ‘I just want to go sit at the beach and do nothing’

By Christine Mui
Fortune
Fortune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sj8cx_0gOjqz6v00
Andrew Formica (center) with his old Janus Henderson colleagues. Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Andrew Formica of the U.K.-based investment firm ​​Jupiter Fund Management is the latest top executive to join the Great Resignation, retiring after three years as CEO to hit the beach in time for Australia’s summer season.

“I just want to go sit at the beach and do nothing. I’m not thinking about anything else,” the 51-year-old Formica told Bloomberg in an interview.

Formica will step down as chief executive and a director of the $67.9 billion asset manager on Oct. 1, Jupiter announced Tuesday.

“Andrew has always been clear with the Board that his longer-term plans would involve the relocation back to his native Australia with his family,” the company said in a statement. “With the initial phase of Jupiter’s business transformation completed he feels now is the right time to hand over the leadership of the business, to enable the next phase to have consistent and strong leadership throughout that period.”

“I am proud to have worked with such a fantastic and dedicated team as we navigated an extremely challenging period for the business and markets,” Formica said in the same statement.

Since Formica took over as CEO in 2019, Jupiter has seen its shares more than halve in value.

In the interview with Bloomberg, Formica added that he wanted to be closer to his elderly parents after spending close to three decades in the U.K.

From Australia, Formica will remain with the business until the end of June 2023 but hand over the reins as CEO to chief investment officer Matthew Beesley, the company said. Beesley joined Jupiter in January.

The board looked at external candidates before landing on Beesley as Formica’s successor, according to the statement, but was ultimately “impressed with his strategic insights, leadership skills and unwavering focus on client outcomes.”

Beesley served as CIO of Artemis Investment Management prior to joining Jupiter.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead Jupiter into its next phase of development,” he said in the company statement. “We have made the right strategic changes to put Jupiter on the best trajectory to long-term growth, and I look forward to playing my part in delivering on our significant potential.”

Jupiter Fund Management did not respond to Fortune’s request for comment.

Comments / 34

Lanette
1d ago

Congratulations!!! Let those in their 30s take over. Maybe they can restore all this nation. God tells us when it's your time to rest he will send a replacement.

Reply(16)
13
GirlNexDoor
21h ago

I did exactly what he did. I was 40 with a 7 year old autistic son. I had enough to retire. I called it quits to stay home and give him the attention and help he needed. He's 17 now and will graduate from Stanford college in 2023.

Reply
10
moonwalker
1d ago

the difference being he already made his millions and should now reap rewards ,but others don't have a income are trying to do it , hilarious 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Reply
7
Related
Fortune

‘The whole market is in danger of collapsing’: Germany warns of a ‘Lehman moment’ if Russia cuts off natural gas to Europe

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Germany is one step closer to having to ration its gas usage as supply from Russia starts to dry up, and the country’s top economic affairs official is warning that it could lead to an even larger economic spillover effect.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Australia#Fortune Features#U K Based#Jupiter Fund Management#Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Caterpillar to relocate its HQ from Illinois to Texas after 100 years because it will 'attract new talent and opportunities' as it joins Elon Musk's Tesla as latest firm to leave woke state

Construction machinery company Caterpillar announced it would relocate its headquarters from Illinois to Texas after 100 years to 'attract new talent.'. The company announced the news on Tuesday that it would be moving to Irving sometime this year and would be relocating most of its staff. The company told Fox News that it believes most of its roughly 230 Deerfield corporate employees will move.
TEXAS STATE
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mansionglobal.com

The Buyer of Florida’s Most Expensive Home, a $173 Million Mansion, Has Been Revealed as Oracle’s Larry Ellison

Tech titan Larry Ellison was the buyer of the most expensive property ever sold in Florida, a 62,200-square-foot megamansion purchased for $173 million, according to public records released Thursday. Mr. Ellison, 77, the co-founder of software company Oracle, bought the 16-acre property on a barrier island in Manalapan, just south...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
Fortune

Justice Thomas hints gay rights and contraception at risk after conservative majority overturns Roe v. Wade

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. While the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was written by Justice Samuel Alito, a concurring opinion in favor of the conservative majority by Justice Clarence Thomas raises fears that rulings protecting contraception and same-sex marriage could be overruled as well in the near term.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Experts warn never put this on your résumé—regardless of what job you’re applying for

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s hard to find a workplace norm the pandemic hasn’t upended. It’s increasingly rare for white-collar workers to go into the office five days a week. The definition of “workwear” is up for debate. Job-hopping no longer sets off alarm bells. And, as of right now, it’s decidedly a job seeker’s market.
RETAIL
Fortune

Fortune

151K+
Followers
7K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy