Geneva man arrested for attempted rape of 14-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva man has been arrested on attempted rape in the first degree and forcible touching of a minor, Geneva Police Department said Tuesday.

GPD says they began an investigation in February regarding the rape of a 14-year-old girl. In December 2021, they say they learned of an incident where 35-year-old Quincy Von Parnell attempted to engage in sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old while she was asleep.

In June of 2022, GPD says they learned of another encounter between the two — on June 19, Parnell groped intimate parts of the 14-year-old’s body.

Parnell has been transported to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.

