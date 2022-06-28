ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Geneva man arrested for attempted rape of 14-year-old

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva man has been arrested on attempted rape in the first degree and forcible touching of a minor, Geneva Police Department said Tuesday.

GPD says they began an investigation in February regarding the rape of a 14-year-old girl. In December 2021, they say they learned of an incident where 35-year-old Quincy Von Parnell attempted to engage in sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old while she was asleep.

In June of 2022, GPD says they learned of another encounter between the two — on June 19, Parnell groped intimate parts of the 14-year-old’s body.

Parnell has been transported to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Arrested on Warrant

On June 29, 2022, at 5:44 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Nicholas M. Roof, age 31, of Geneva on a bench warrant from the Town of Seneca Falls Court. Roof is accused of failing to appear for his sentence, post conviction, for the original charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Roof was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await Centralized Arraignment.
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Teen arrested for Canandaigua bank robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police Officers responded to a hold-up alarm at the Canandaigua National at 1341 Mt. Hope Ave. on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect had already fled with an undisclosed amount of money when officers arrived. Officers later located the vehicle involved, which was reported stolen from the city earlier that day. Two teens were detained—a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old.
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Charged With Attempted Rape, Forcible Touching of Minors

A Geneva man has been arrested on attempted rape and forcible touching charges for two alleged crimes that occurred in the city over the last six months. Back in February, Geneva Police launched an investigation into claims that 35-year-old Quincy Parnell attempted to engage in sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl back in December while she slept. Parnell is also accused of rubbing and groping the legs and other intimate parts of another 14-year-old girl back on June 19th.
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva man charged with attempted rape after investigation

Members of the Geneva Police Department’s Detective Bureau arrested a Geneva man following a rape investigation. According to a news release, the Geneva Police Department arrested Quincy Parnell, 35, of Geneva for attempted rape and forcible touching. The investigation began in February regarding the rape of a 14-year-old female....
GENEVA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geneva, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Geneva, NY
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Geneva man arrested on attempted rape charges for two separate incidents

GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Geneva man was arrested on Tuesday for two separate rape incidents. Quincy Von Parnell, 35, of Geneva, is charged with attempted rape in the first degree and forcible touching. The Geneva Police Department’s Detective Bureau began an investigation in February of 2022 regarding the...
GENEVA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Man accused of attacking woman on first day of new job

ROME — A Tompkins County man is accused of attacking and choking a woman in the parking lot of Deployed Global Solutions on McPike Road Monday afternoon, on the first day of his new job, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Justin T. Tani, 44, of Newfield,...
ROME, NY
WHEC TV-10

Chill and Grill in Palmyra burglarized, suspects caught on camera

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police are investigating a burglary at an ice cream store in Palmyra. Chill and Grill was broken into early Monday morning. The owner says their front door was smashed in and a safe was stolen. Palmyra Police Department is investigating the incident with help from...
PALMYRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Violent Crime#Geneva Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
informnny.com

Two Rochester residents charged for illegal fireworks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two residents were charged with the unlawful possession of fireworks by Rochester Police Department, authorities reported Wednesday. According to RPD, an unnamed 36-year old man and 36-year-old woman were selling “a quantity of illegal fireworks” in West Ridge Plaza on West Ridge Road.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1

Hemlock man arrested for assault in Canandaigua

Police arrested a man in Canandaigua following an altercation that took place in the presence of a child. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremy Alan Payne, 42, of Hemlock for assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Payne was involved in a...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
rewind1077.com

Two arrested in Newfield after shooting and assault

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two Newfield men are charged with multiple felonies. A State Police investigation revealed that 36-year-old Billy Ray Ward and 40-year-old Daniel Swansbrough, Junior had a fight last Monday on Van Buskirk Road in Newfield. Ward allegedly fired an illegal shotgun in the direction of Swansbrough and another man and placed an illegal app on Swansbrough’s phone to monitor his phone calls.
NEWFIELD, NY
FingerLakes1

Ontario man arrested on warrant for trespassing

An Ontario man was arrested following investigation into a disturbance. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s office arrested Luke J. Bentley, 45, of Ontario for trespassing. The charges stem from an investigation into a trespass back in 2021 following an arrest warrant issued for Bentley’s arrest....
ONTARIO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FingerLakes1

Sodus man charged with public lewdness

A Sodus man was arrested after a special investigation. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wayne R. Conklin for public lewdness. Conklin committed a lewd act while in the common area of a residential facility while in the presence of other residents. He will...
SODUS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Geneva Police investigating Dominos stabbing incident

GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Geneva Police are investigating a stabbing incident that sent one victim to the hospital Monday morning. Police responded to Dominos parking lot located at 1 Exchange Street around 1:00 a.m. Officers say that the victim was approached by two black males. One of the males took out a knife and attacked the victim, causing a large laceration to his face.
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1

One arrested after shots fired in Sempronius

Troopers arrested a Syracuse man following a report of shots fired. According to a news release, State Police in Auburn arrested Joshua Pena, 23, of Syracuse for criminal possession of a weapon. State Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Curtis Road and Bear Swamp Road...
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy