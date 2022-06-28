ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Former Trump aide defends Hutchinson: ‘They’re scared of how damning this testimony is’

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qxUO2_0gOjolV300
Tweet

A former press aide in the Trump White House defended her former colleague Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony on Tuesday before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Sarah Matthews, a deputy press secretary in the Trump administration, tweeted that “[a]nyone downplaying Cassidy Hutchinson’s role or her access in the West Wing either doesn’t understand how the Trump [White House] worked or is attempting to discredit her because they’re scared of how damning this testimony is.”

Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified Tuesday that former President Trump tried to grab the steering wheel from a Secret Service agent when he was told he couldn’t go to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and that Trump knew people in attendance at the Ellipse rally that day had weapons.

Before joining the administration in June 2020, Matthews worked for Trump’s reelection campaign. She departed the White House alongside a handful of other aides immediately after the Capitol riot and she sat down with the House committee in February to discuss the White House’s activities on Jan. 6.

Matthews, who now serves as Republicans’ communications director for the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, weighed in Tuesday as Trump took to social media to go after Hutchinson’s testimony, with the former president dismissing her as “bad news” and claiming he hardly knew who she was.

The committee abruptly scheduled its latest hearing this week after previously saying it would continue its public hearings in July. Hutchinson previously testified before the committee in private.

Other Republicans, like Rep. Troy Nehls (Texas) and the House Judiciary GOP, have issued tweets downplaying Hutchinson’s testimony as hearsay.

“For those complaining of ‘hearsay,’ I imagine the Jan. 6 committee would welcome any of those involved to deny these allegations under oath,” Matthews wrote.

Comments / 187

WL Mc
1d ago

There is no way I would ever vote for this man again. You teach your kids to do the right things in life and how could I look them in the eyes and continue to support him. Am done

Reply(37)
104
Sookie Williams
1d ago

Thank you Cassidy for your testimony! You and alot of people quit after January 6th, we got to hear why today, and the way you felt is the way all of us true patriotic Americans felt that day watching it all go down. I think more people will continue to come forward because of you. The truth always comes out eventually. Hoping nothing but the best security is with you and all the others testifying. We all have learned today that #45 was willing to have anyone die that day over his lie, and I think he still would

Reply(8)
82
Lying lips
1d ago

Trump and the far right are plotting to destroy American democracy from within. It's organizer have infiltrated the highest echelons of state and federal government, and have instigated and condoned acts of violence directed against our elected officials. But the threat is real and the seditious group is none other than the radical Republicans party. It's target is the 2024 presidential election. DJT isn't going anywhere until he and his radical right wingers accomplish what they've started...And that is to destroy our democracy.

Reply(25)
54
Related
The Independent

Mitt Romney and Rand Paul among 14 Republicans voting against healthcare for veterans suffering from burn pits

Fourteen Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Rand Paul, have voted against providing healthcare and benefits to US veterans who came home from America’s post-9/11 wars sick and dying from rare cancers and respiratory illnesses.On Thursday, the Senate passed the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act – a landmark bill that will presumptively link 23 conditions to a veterans’ exposure to burn pits while on deployment overseas.Now, around 3.5 million US veterans who lived and worked next to the huge open-air pits will finally be given automatic access to healthcare and disability benefits if they develop one of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Nehls
Person
Donald Trump
MarketRealist

Who Is Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Married To?

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany got her start in politics working as an intern for former Rep. Adam Putnam. Since then, she has held a position in the White House Office of Media Affairs and served as a political analyst at CNN. Today, McEnany co-hosts Fox News’ Outnumbered and can be seen on other Fox News Media platforms. Obviously, McEnany is a busy woman, so what does her husband do?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#The White House
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Salon

Memphis lawmakers tell police not to work security at Trump rally: “He’s notorious for not paying”

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Memphis, but the city police don't want anything to do with it. According to Action News 5, Trump's past events that required local security resulted in hefty bills for the Trump campaign. Trump still owes El Paso $570,000 for a 2019 rally. The Republican Party wanted to move the 2020 convention to Jacksonville, Florida, during the pandemic, but that got canceled when security couldn't work with half of the budget cops were promised.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

617K+
Followers
73K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy