ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

July 4 weekend ahead: Check out these fireworks celebrations in Gainesville and Alachua County

By Gershon Harrell, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18QTKE_0gOjohy900

Fireworks will soon be lighting up the skies for the July 4th weekend and there are events all over the Alachua County region to keep community members busy.

This Saturday, locals can get started on the fun by traveling to Keystone Heights in Clay County where the community will be having their "One Nation" celebration which includes their baby crawl race.

If you'd rather stay closer to home, you can head to the University of Florida's Flavet Field on Woodlawn Drive for fireworks, which are set to begin at 6 p.m.

On Monday, the actual holiday, the city of Archer will have their annual Red, White and Boom celebration and more.

Here is a list of events around or near the community families can take part in this weekend:

East Gainesville BBQ: Local mentoring program to host East Gainesville Backyard BBQ to promote equity, inclusion

national service day: National Service Animal Exam event

Art Talks: Local artist to showcase work at upcoming Santa Fe College's Natural Beauty Exhibit

July 2: Keystone Heights, City of Williston festivities

Keystone Height's July 4th "One Nation" celebration will be held at the Keystone's Theme Park behind City Hall. Festivities will begin at 8 a.m. Attendees can expect arts and crafts and vendors stationed around Keystone's City Hall, located at 555 S. Lawrence Blvd,.

At 11 a.m., people can anticipate seeing the "Our Country Day" parade that normally features a marching band, floats and beauty queens. Fireworks will be held at Keystone Beach Park, which is set to begin at 9:30 p.m.

The City of Williston will host its Fourth of July Independence Day Celebration on Saturday. The city's parade is set to begin at 5 p.m.  Other festivities are set to begin at 7 p.m. at Horseman's Park, located at 803 SW 19th Avenue. Fireworks will begin at Sundown.

July 3: UF Flavet Field

Fanfares and Fireworks , at the University of Florida's Flavet Field along Woodlawn Drive will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Community members who attend can expect to hear live music from local bands such as the Bears and Lions, The Martin Family Band, Soozas Brass Band, Gainesville Community Band and the Gainesville "POPS" under the direction of Gary Langford. Food trucks will also be on site.

Due safety reasons, no dogs, sparklers, drones or alcohol will be allowed at the event. Community members can bring coolers, though they may get searched by the University of Florida Police Department.

July 4: Micanopy, Archer, Alachua, Cedar Key and High Springs

Micanopy's Independence Day Celebration parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. The parade will begin at the intersection of Tuscawilla Road and will head north on Choloka Boulevard.

Following the parade, people can gather from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Carson Roberts Sports Complex at 702 NW Eestaulkee 3rd Ave. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

City of Archer's Red White and Boom event is an all day celebration beginning along Archer Road, near the Santa Fe College Ron and Norita Davis Center. The event will run from 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Festivities will include an apple pie and watermelon-eating contest. There will be live entertainment from DJ REM Juice and Vibe RW. Fireworks will begin at sunset.

The city of Alachua's celebration , dubbed the "Largest Small Town Fireworks Display in America" will be held at Legacy Park. It will be the city's 22nd annual celebration. The event will take place at 4 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. Community members can expect fireworks to begin at 9:30 p.m. Live music will begin at 6 p.m.

High Springs will host its firework show at Deep Purpose Community Church, located at 19930 NW US Highway 441. Organizers recommend that people bring chairs and blankets. The firework show is set to begin at 8:55 p.m. through 9:25 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: July 4 weekend ahead: Check out these fireworks celebrations in Gainesville and Alachua County

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Family-friendly barbecue event held in East Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A little temperamental “Raines-ville” weather did not stop a smoky good event on the east side of town today. SOAR Mentoring Services put together Saturday’s East Gainesville Backyard Barbeque community event. Chanda Mayes said the goal of the event was to have a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lane closure to affect drivers in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion county drivers can expect temporary lane closures. The closure goes along Southwest 60th Avenue between Southwest 31st Street and Southwest 25th Street. This will last through August 31st. Earthmovers, Inc. is installing new utilities and constructing turning lanes. Workers and equipment will be located in...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

13 places to celebrate July 4th

More than a dozen Fourth of July celebrations are on tap this coming weekend in North Central Florida. From Starke to Cedar Key, communities are set for parades, music and fireworks to mark the 246th anniversary of the birth of America’s independence. Here’s a list of events that are...
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

31 dogs seized from Marion County groomer, breeder

OCALA, Fla. – Marion County Animal Services seized 31 dogs from a Marion County groomer and breeder, and investigators are now asking a court to stop her from owning any more animals. According to court documents, animal service investigators executed a search and seizure warrant on May 11 at...
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alachua County, FL
City
Sunset, FL
City
Williston, FL
City
Keystone Heights, FL
Clay County, FL
Government
City
Gainesville, FL
County
Clay County, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville residents have mixed reactions to new Florida law that can ticket drivers playing music too loud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mixed reactions came pouring in from Jacksonville residents about a new noise ordinance that went into law on Friday. Florida statue 316.3045 prohibits loud music that’s plainly audible within 25 feet. This law will allow law enforcement officers to give tickets to drivers playing music too loudly in their cars. The law will also allow officers to ticket drivers for playing music too loudly in areas around churches, schools or hospitals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville plus-size community shows effort to progress fat liberation

In a society that shames plus-size people into hiding and hating their bodies, Shoog McDaniel is rewriting the narrative by showcasing their figures through nude photography. Nature’s beauty and tranquility, namely the springs’, inspired the 41-year-old plus-size photographer to illuminate the beauty within fatness by photographing plus-size bodies in the water.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Independence Day#Beach Park#Beauty Queens#Santa Fe College#Keystone Height
alachuachronicle.com

Miami man sentenced to 25 years for attacking Gainesville Uber driver

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jonquayvias Davon Givens-Moore, 21, of Miami, Florida, has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after he pled guilty to carjacking, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon following his guilty plea on March 8, 2022. The prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the sentence.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Coronavirus outbreak at Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 40 inmates and 19 employees tested positive for Covid-19. This month cases are increasing rapidly in the jail. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is allowing visitors at the jail, however, visitors have to wear masks and submit to temperature checks. On June first, only two...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

18-year-old Ocala man killed in fiery crash with tree, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man from Ocala was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash with a tree between Ocala and Belleview, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 10:40 p.m. on SE 95th Street just east of SE 7th Avenue Road, troopers said.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCJB

SWAT team member injured in operation is out of the hospital

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team member injured during an operation is out of the hospital. The identity of the deputy hasn’t been released, but officials say he is now recovering at home. On Wednesday, while executing a search warrant near northwest...
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Animal Shelter Emergency Intake Shutdown

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Due to crisis-level overcrowding and low staffing levels, the Alachua County Animal Resources and Care (AR&C) Shelter will immediately cease taking both owner surrenders and healthy, free-roaming animals. This temporary closure will be in place until the animal population aligns with the shelter’s capacity for care. The shutdown will allow staff time to work with the animals in their care to assess their behavior and match them with adopters. It will also allow staff the time to focus on foster care and continue working with rescue partners to assist in transfers.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ocala man arrested for Bronson shooting

Ocala Police Department officers arrested an Ocala man who shot and injured a person during a family gathering in Bronson on Sunday. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) release sent on Tuesday, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) received a call from a Gainesville hospital emergency room about a victim who sustained a gunshot wound. ACSO contacted LCSO—who did not receive reports of the shooting through its 911 center—and LCSO dispatched deputies to the University Oaks subdivision in the Bronson area where the shooting occurred.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

UF Health hires diversity officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health officials named their new Chief Diversity Officer. Doctor Lakesha Butler is taking over this position, come August 22nd. Butler was a professor of pharmacy practice and Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Southern Illinois University. She is trained in facilitating diversity-related discussion and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy