Plane crashes at San Carlos airport

By Tori Gaines, John Ferrannini
 1 day ago

SAN CARLOS (KRON) – The San Carlos Fire Department is responding to an incident at the airport in the Peninsula city amid a report of a plane crash, it has confirmed to KRON4.

A small plane went down at the San Carlos Airport. It landed on its wheels but did hit a fence shortly before noon, according to the Redwood City Fire Department (RCFD).

RCFD tells KRON4 that the airplane had just taken off when the crash occurred. The plane then reportedly turned around and landed on Skyway Road, which is near the entrance of the San Carlos Airport. The plane then went through a fence.

Two people were on board the small plane that crashed and they were transported to the hospital, officials at the scene confirmed. RCFD reports there is damage to the plane and the fence it crashed into. The National Transportation Safety Board and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department are now on the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) shared preliminary information from their investigation, stating that a single-engine Cessna 120 crashed as the pilot attempted to return to the San Carlos Airport at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. The FAA and NTSB will investigate this crash, though the NTSB will be responsible for heading the investigation and sharing updates.

KRON4 has obtained Citizen video showing a crashed plane and has sent a crew to the scene. The airport is owned by San Mateo County and is adjacent to the Hiller Aviation Museum.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

