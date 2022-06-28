ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Charissa Thompson to host Amazon Prime Video TNF coverage

By The Associated Press
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUhVz_0gOjnmPz00

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Prime Video is turning to an experienced host for its coverage of “Thursday Night Football”.

Amazon announced that Charissa Thompson will host the pregame, halftime and postgame coverage for its first season as the exclusive home of the primetime package.

Thompson will also continue to host Sunday’s Fox “NFL Kickoff,” which she has done for the past three seasons.

ALSO ON WJBF: City of Augusta celebrates Independence Day

Prime Video will carry a preseason game when San Francisco faces Houston on August 25th.

Its first Thursday night regular-season game comes on September 15th when Kansas City hosts the Los Angeles Chargers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Evans restaurant sees success after online backlash over drag show

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An event hosted at a restaurant in Evans triggered a lot of online tension in Columbia County. “Stay. Social Tap and Table” hosted what it called a family-friendly drag show on Wednesday but that was met with pushback on social media, but it actually helped expand business.
EVANS, GA
WJBF.com

Darius Rucker, Charles Kelley performing at Top Golf for Fundraiser

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Kisner Foundation is getting ready for their fifth annual fundraiser, and they’re switching locations for this years event. This year they’ll be headed to Top Golf in Augusta, and will be bringing two of countries biggest musical artists to the stage. “Darius...
WRDW-TV

Kisner charity fundraiser to feature 2 country superstars

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Kisner Foundation’s fundraiser this year will feature country music superstars Chris Kelley and Darrius Rucker. They’ll be performing Nov. 11 at Topgolf. Soloist Rucker is from South Carolina and Kelley, of Lady A, is from the Augusta area. Tickets will go on sale...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Braves’ pitcher Tyler Matzek to begin rehab assignment in Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves have announced that relief pitcher, Tyler Matzek will begin his rehab assignment from a shoulder injury by joining the GreenJackets this week as they begin their homestand against the Columbia Fireflies. The left-hander has been on the 15-day injured list for the Braves since […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Augusta, GA
Football
Augusta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Local
Georgia Football
Augusta, GA
Sports
WRDW-TV

Charlie Puth concert draws crowds for food truck vendors

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sights and sounds in Evans as a world-famous artist comes to town for a concert. Die-hard fans of Charlie braved some rain for the show while vendors were at Evans Towne Center Park trying to earn some cash in the tough economy. We spoke to a...
EVANS, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Jacob Phinizy House, 1882, Augusta

This Second Empire house was built for Jacob Phinizy (9 August 1857-30 May 1924) circa 1882. Phinizy was the great-nephew of John Phinizy, owner of the iconic house next door, and a cotton factor with his family’s firm, F. Phinizy and Company. He also served as a president of the Georgia Railroad Bank. His father’s family was from Oglethorpe County.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charissa Thompson
WJBF

Splash pad coming to McBean Community Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta will hold a grand opening of the new splash pad at McBean Community Center. The splash pad at the McBean Community Center is located at 1155 Hephzibah-McBeanRoad. The grand opening will be held at 11am on Friday, July 1, 2022, the community is invited. The new splash […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Renovation plans set the stage for revival of Bell Auditorium

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been about eight months since Richmond County voters struck down plans for a new James Brown Arena. Now, plans are moving forward on renovations at its next-door neighbor, the Bell Auditorium. The price tag for renovations at the Bell is nearly $900,000. That money...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

John Phinizy House, Circa 1835, Augusta

One of Augusta’s most important architectural landmarks, the raised Greek Revival home of John Phinizy (7 January 1793-4 July 1884) is thought to be the work of the great Irish-born Georgia architect Charles Cluskey, though this has not been confirmed to my knowledge. Phinizy was of Italian descent, his father Ferdinand having migrated to America from Parma.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

South Carolina earthquakes felt as far away as Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Two earthquakes Wednesday in the Columbia, S.C., area were felt as far away as Augusta. A quake registering 3.6 magnitude was recorded at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday three miles east of Elgin. An Augusta resident reported feeling it as far away as Doctors Hospital. And then another one...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnf#American Football#Amazon Prime Video Tnf#The Los Angeles Chargers#Nexstar Media Inc
WRDW-TV

Cross Creek’s Hunt signs with Brewton-Parker

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cross Creek senior Ahmad Hunt signed his NLI Monday to play basketball at Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, Georgia. Hunt has had quite the journey, playing at a few different schools before transferring to Cross Creek. He came off the bench for the Razorbacks, but his spark on both ends of the floor helped Cross Creek win its second consecutive state title.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Four new COVID-19 strains showing strongest transmissibility yet

'A Doublewide Texas Christmas' to premiere at the Aiken Community Theatre!. [FULL] Morning Mix - Christmas in July in Aiken, #OOTD day, and more!. Breaking overnight – we're following a shooting investigation in Augusta that left one person dead. Plus, car and boat safety tips officials want you to know ahead of the July 4th weekend. Here are your top headlines.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Doing more than coaching basketball: teaching life skills

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Many junior varsity basketball players have spent the first part of the summer attending a junior varsity basketball league. And while they’ve been improving their skills on the courts, the coaches and community leaders have been teaching the players about life as well. Brad Means: The junior varsity basketball league. It’s […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WRDW-TV

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for June 30

Breaking overnight – we're following a shooting investigation in Augusta that left one person dead. Plus, car and boat safety tips officials want you to know ahead of the July 4th weekend. Here are your top headlines.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Celebrate with the family at these local Independence Day events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s almost time for the river region to celebrate Independence Day, and as always, there are plenty of events happening in the coming week for families. On June 30, Fort Gordon will hold its Independence Celebration at Barton Field. There will be a carnival, shopping,...
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Perkins-Cullum House, 1901, Augusta

This Colonial Revival home was built for lumberman Henry C. Perkins, who owned Perkins Manufacturing and Augusta Sash and Door. It was later home to his daughter, Gertrude, and her husband, St. Julian Cullum. Mr. Cullum owned a shoe store and later, Cullum’s Department Store. Greene Street Historic District,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy