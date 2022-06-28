ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alger County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Marquette by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm...

Special Weather Statement issued for Luce, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 04:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Luce; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Luce and east central Schoolcraft Counties through 500 AM EDT At 431 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of M-28 between Shingleton and Seney to near M-94 between Steuben and Manistique. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newberry, McMillan, Germfask, Manistique Lake, M-94 between Steuben and Manistique, Blaney Park, Gulliver, Helmer and Dollarville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LUCE COUNTY, MI
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alger, Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alger; Schoolcraft The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Schoolcraft County in east central Upper Michigan Northeastern Alger County in north central Upper Michigan * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 158 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chapel Lake, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore around 200PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Grand Sable Dunes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Schoolcraft SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALGER BARAGA DELTA DICKINSON GOGEBIC IRON LUCE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE SCHOOLCRAFT
ALGER COUNTY, MI

