Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 04:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Luce; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Luce and east central Schoolcraft Counties through 500 AM EDT At 431 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of M-28 between Shingleton and Seney to near M-94 between Steuben and Manistique. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newberry, McMillan, Germfask, Manistique Lake, M-94 between Steuben and Manistique, Blaney Park, Gulliver, Helmer and Dollarville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

LUCE COUNTY, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO