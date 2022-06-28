ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows gunman chase man down sidewalk before deadly shooting in southeast Houston

 1 day ago

Investigators are searching for a gunman accused of shooting and killing a man while walking along a sidewalk in southeast Houston.

Houston police tweeted surveillance video of a suspect seen shooting the victim at 7126 Woodridge Drive, near Evergreen.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

A neighbor tells ABC13 he witnessed the shooting.

"The guy fell off on the ground and he stood up and tried to run away, but the guy came out of the car, followed him and continued shooting in front of the white car," the neighbor said.

In the surveillance video, the man can be seen walking along the sidewalk when a sedan slows down next to him.

The man takes off running, and that's when the suspect got out of the car, chased after him, and fired his weapon multiple times.

The neighbor said he heard nine gunshots.

"We're still trying to figure out why," he said. "We don't have any idea why that happened, because the guy was just walking."

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man collapses and dies in front of home after 2 suspects exit vehicle then shoot him on sidewalk

The victim then ran toward a house to call for help but collapsed, police said. He was found lying in the front yard and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I just heard the gunshots and when I came out a man was there, I guess he was dead," said Robert Martinez, who was inside his home with his children.

The victim died in Martinez's front yard.

Police described the suspect seen in the video as a tall, slender Black man. He reportedly fled the scene in a gold sedan, traveling eastbound on Woodridge.

Investigators initially said two suspects exited the vehicle, one from the passenger side and one from the back.

Police described the victim as a 58-year-old man.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Comments / 10

Heather Anders
1d ago

the man appears to take off running like he recognized the vehicle and new he was in danger like he knew the person maybe owed the guy money there has to be an explanation or a motive I'm finding it hard to believe they just wanted to kill the man just to kill him there has to be a reason I'm sure

Reply
5
Chris
1d ago

That’s why you stay strapped in the H……Murder capital of the country! Live today like it’s your last, because unfortunately, here in Houston, it very well could be….

Reply(1)
4
 

