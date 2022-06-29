ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump lunged at driver to try to join Capitol riot: aide

By Brendan Smialowski, Saul LOEB, MANDEL NGAN, Frankie TAGGART
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ep2CP_0gOjmLoh00
Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn-in during a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol /AFP

Former US president Donald Trump angrily lunged at his Secret Service driver and grabbed at the steering wheel of his limousine in a bid to join the crowd as it marched on the Capitol on the day of the deadly insurrection, an aide testified Tuesday.

In some of the most explosive testimony so far to the House committee probing the violence, Cassidy Hutchinson, an assistant to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, said the president had demanded to be taken to the Capitol after his speech near the White House.

Trump became irate when he was told that it was impossible for security reasons, and he tried to wrestle the Secret Service for control of his official car, Hutchinson testified.

"I'm the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now," Trump said, according to Hutchinson, who testified that the story was relayed to her by another administration official.

Trump, apparently watching the televised hearing, attempted to discredit Hutchinson in real time in a multiple-post rant on his social media network, dismissing the episode as a "fake story" and calling the hearing a "kangaroo court."

US media later reported that the Secret Service agents involved may be willing to testify and deny Hutchinson account.

The US Secret Service did not respond to AFP's request for comment.

The congressional panel has spent a year investigating the January 6, 2021 riot that temporarily halted the certifying by Congress of the presidential election result.

It has now held six public hearings to outline its initial finding -- that Trump led a criminal conspiracy to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden that led to the violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35XMtz_0gOjmLoh00
US President Donald Trump said his vice president Mike Pence "deserved" to be hanged, the committee heard /AFP

Hutchinson was a central figure in the administration and able to offer the committee its first blow-by-blow account of activity inside the White House.

She testified that Trump and some of his top lieutenants were aware of the possibility of violence -- contradicting claims that the assault was spontaneous and had nothing to do with the administration.

- 'Things might get real, real bad' -

Hutchinson said she recalled Meadows saying four days before the insurrection: "Things might get real, real bad on January 6."

Hutchinson had sought out her boss, she said, after a White House meeting involving Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani. As they were leaving, Giuliani asked her if she was "excited" for January 6.

When she asked what Giuliani meant, Hutchinson recalled that he "responded something to the effect of, 'We're going to the Capitol.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MdTGf_0gOjmLoh00
Supporters of Trump, including member of the QAnon conspiracy group Jake Angeli, aka Yellowstone Wolf (C), enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 /AFP

"'It's going to be great. The president's going to be there. He's going to look powerful... Talk to the chief about it. He knows about it.'"

She told Meadows what Giuliani had said, she testified.

"He didn't look up from his phone and said something to the effect of, 'There's a lot going on, Cass, but I don't know. Things might get real, real bad on January 6,'" Hutchinson told the hearing.

Meadows and Trump were aware of the possibility of violence, including that members of the pro-Trump mob were armed when they gathered near the White House on the day of the riot, Hutchinson said.

- Armed protesters -

When she told Meadows violence had erupted, Meadows "almost had a lack of reaction," Hutchinson said.

Vice chair Liz Cheney said the committee had obtained police reports that people at the Trump rally on the Ellipse had knives, Tasers, pepper spray and blunt objects that could be used as weapons.

Police transmissions played at the hearing showed that others outside the rally had firearms including AR-15 semi-automatic rifles.

Hutchinson described an exchange between Meadows and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone soon after the rioters broke into the US Capitol, during which the lawyer said Trump needed to call off the mob chanting for his vice president Mike Pence to be hanged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asOno_0gOjmLoh00
Cassidy Hutchinson departs after her explosive testimony /AFP

"He doesn't want to do anything, Pat," Hutchinson recalls Meadows telling Cipollone. Trump "thinks Mike deserves it," Hutchinson recalled Meadows adding.

Meadows, who asked for a pardon related to January 6, refused to testify before the panel since handing over thousands of text messages and other documents in the early stages of the investigation.

The latest hearing was announced at last minute amid concerns for Hutchinson's security. Cheney suggested that that former Trump officials were trying to intimidate witnesses.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
AFP

Expanding NATO squares up to Russia as Putin slams 'imperial' alliance

The United States vowed to reinforce Europe's defences in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as NATO declared Moscow the West's greatest threat -- prompting Vladimir Putin to lash out at the alliance's "imperial ambitions". - Theatre strike 'war crime' - Moscow's invasion triggered massive economic sanctions and a wave of support for Zelensky's government, including deliveries of advanced weapons, as well as the reinforcement of Europe's defences.
POLITICS
AFP

Turkey cuts access to US, German public broadcasters

Turkey has cut access to public broadcasters from Germany and the United States, threatening to stoke new diplomatic tensions during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It also threatens to spark new tensions in Turkey's relations with two of its most important Western allies and trading partners.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Secret Service#Us Capitol#A House Select Committee#The Secret Service#The Us Secret Service
AFP

US Supreme Court limits government powers to curb greenhouse gases

The US Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the government's key environmental agency cannot issue broad limits on greenhouse gases, sharply curtailing the power of President Joe Biden's administration to battle climate change. It was a significant victory for the coal mining and coal power industry, which was targeted that same year for tough limits by the administration of then-president Barack Obama in an effort to slash carbon pollution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US funds software for Russians to slip past censors

A US-backed campaign is giving Russians access to anti-censor software to dodge Moscow's crackdown on dissent against its invasion of Ukraine, involved groups told AFP. Russia has intensified its restrictions on independent media since attacking its neighbor in February, with journalists under threat of prosecution for criticizing the invasion or for even referring to it as a war. "Our tool is primarily used by people trying to access independent media, so that funding by the OTF has been absolutely critical," said a spokesman for Lantern, one of the involved companies.
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Separatists say key city surrounded... - Ukrainian separatists backed by Russia say they had "completely" encircled the key city of Lysychansk in the eastern Lugansk region.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
AFP

Taliban to meet US on releasing frozen Afghan funds after quake

The United States and the Taliban plan talks Thursday in Qatar on unlocking some of Afghanistan's reserves following a devastating earthquake, officials said, with Washington seeking ways to ensure the money goes to help the population. Washington at the time froze $7 billion in reserves and the international community halted billions in direct aid that Afghanistan and its population of roughly 40 million people had relied on.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Washington blocks more than $1 bn in Russian oligarch's US assets

The United States on Thursday blocked a US-based company worth more than $1 billion linked to Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, saying the ally of President Vladimir Putin used it to funnel and invest shadowy funds. The action comes weeks after Fiji handed to the United States a $300 million superyacht linked to Kerimov, who has been under US sanctions since 2018 over alleged money laundering and his role in the Russian government. 
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Assange lodges UK appeal against US extradition

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday filed an appeal against his extradition to the United States, as supporters denounced the British government. Home Secretary Priti Patel approved the extradition last month, but court officials confirmed to AFP an application to appeal had been received on Friday.
WORLD
AFP

US states quickly enacting abortion bans: rights groups

Abortion has become unavailable or severely restricted in a dozen US states since last week's Supreme Court ruling, abortion rights activists said Friday. "As of this morning, abortion is unavailable or largely unavailable in approximately 12 states as a result of the Supreme Court's decision," Romero told reporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

John Lee: the former Hong Kong cop Beijing trusts is sworn in

John Lee, a former beat cop who became Hong Kong's security chief and played a key role in suppressing democracy protests, became the business hub's new leader on Friday in a ceremony overseen by Chinese President Xi Jinping. It also places a security official in the city's top job for the first time, a man who was pivotal in the quashing of huge democracy protests in 2019 and Beijing's subsequent political crackdown.
POLITICS
AFP

The US Supreme Court: nine judges with strong convictions

Behind the sharply crafted decisions of the US Supreme Court, which completed a tumultuous term on Thursday, are nine brilliant legal minds, each with strong convictions that can lead to decisions which profoundly shape American society. The Roe decision -- made of course by nine other Supreme Court justices -- lacked "any grounding in the constitutional text, history, or precedent," he said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

New York moves to enshrine abortion rights in state constitution

The US state of New York moved to enshrine abortion rights and access to contraception in its constitution Friday, becoming a vanguard in the pushback against a seismic ruling by the country's Supreme Court that upended reproductive rights nationwide. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that said the US constitution provides for a right to an abortion.
POLITICS
AFP

Funny old world: The week's offbeat news

From why we follow our noses to trying to match Putin's pecs. "We've got to show them our pecs," Johnson interjected, raising the stakes, before someone sensibly hustled the leaders out of the room.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

68K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy